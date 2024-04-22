My Top 5 Grad Dresses for Spring 2024

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As a girl a year away from her own graduation, I’m already taking notes on graduation dresses, grad photoshoots, and my post-grad life. As a result, I’ve noticed that a trend and conversation going around social media, specifically TikTok, is that there’s a shortage of graduation dresses this spring.

Graduation dresses are hard! First, you have to decide if you want it to be white or black, a fun color, or if you want to match your university’s colors. White is so classic and elegant, and it’s specifically perfect for spring flowers and warm weather. Black can be so clean and flattering and can be even easier to find. Colorful dresses can be unique and a great opportunity to showcase your personality, major, or other fun aspect of your college years or life. Lastly, you could attempt to match your university’s colors. That could be challenging because, in my opinion, it needs to be exact, not “close enough.”

I’ve taken on the challenge of presenting you with five iconic black and white graduation dress options for graduation dresses of various price points and styles.

Amazon’s Alyweatry women’s cap sleeve mini dress

This Amazon find is a steal. At less than $20, this dress screams elegance and graduation. The high neckline and open back look so flattering and give great opportunities for various photo angles. If you’re not a big fan of dresses, this graduation dress could be for you. It’s flattering features and affordable price tag might be right up your alley. The dress has 60 percent five-star reviews and free returns!

Princess Polly’s NOVELLA MINI DRESS IN WHITE

I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t been drooling over this dress for years. Yes, years. The Novella Mini Dress has been up on Princess Polly’s website for years and there’s the reason. The cinched waist and lined bust will make all your fashion graduation dreams come true. While still true to graduation, this dress will leave you feeling confident and a little untraditional! You can shop this for $58 on the Princess Polly website with seven sizes to pick from.

SHOW ME YOUR MUMU’S EDEN MINI DRESS

Show Me Your Mumu has gifted spring grads with this beautiful, stunning, and mature, size inclusive black midi dress. I fully support a midi dress for graduation. It screams maturity, says “I’m ready for a big girl job,” and will look perfect for a graduation announcement post on LinkedIn. When selecting your graduation dress for pictures, make sure it’s an appropriate length for LinkedIn and possibly employers or connections!

This midi Show Me Your Mumu dress has a square neckline and slit details. It’s also very stretchy. It comes in 12 colors and nine sizes. You can buy it for $148 on their website.

runaway the label’s nico slip dress in sand/black

If you can’t choose between a black or white dress, Runaway the Label may have the answer for you. This silk midi dress with slight cutouts on the chest is elegant and gorgeous and would look great in grad pictures or any of life’s events to come as well. The Nico Slip Dress comes in six different sizes and a green/blue color combination. It retails at $85.

Lulu’s black long-sleeve mesh bodycon mini dress

Lastly, this long-sleeved mini and square neckline black mini dress ends my list. I love a classic dress with simple but impactful details such as a sheer overlay and sheer sleeves. The dress looks so flattering. Its minimalism enables you to play around with accessories and shoes. It retails at $47.20 and comes in five different sizes.

I hope you enjoyed my list and were able to find something for your graduation. Congratulations on graduating!

