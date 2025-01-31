5 Things To Keep In Mind for Your Next Day Trip

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

My go-to plan when I need a break from Tallahassee is always a day trip. From St. Marks, Florida, to Providence Canyon in Georgia, I’ve gone on enough weekend side-quests by now to have mastered the perfect preparation routine that works for me.

Sometimes, a weekend day trip is all it takes for a good reset, and my go-to routine achieves just that every time. Here are my top five things to keep in mind when it comes to planning the perfect day trip:

Have an Itinerary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EasyLifePlanners (@easylifeplanners) Making an itinerary for your day trip is a fun way to make sure you get the most out of your day. With an itinerary, you can map out cool spots you want to visit, time for breaks, and room for anything spontaneous that might come along. In my experience, itineraries have been super helpful because they minimize the stress of trying to figure out what to do next. Mapping out everything you want to get out of your trip with times and places can make everything easier. It’s completely up to you when it comes to planning it. You can make it fun by collaborating with your friends on something like a shared Google Doc so everyone can participate in the planning!

Research transportation methods

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Metropolitan at Tallahassee (@themettally) Depending on your day trip destination, the city bus system might be an option for you. Tallahassee’s bus system is through StarMetro, and their website is super helpful for finding their routes and schedules, as well as other tools. This is a great option for those who’d like to save on gas or those who take buses regularly anyway. For people who prefer to drive, carpooling could be a great idea. Between splitting gas costs and going on a drive with your favorite people, carpooling for transportation might just be the way to go!

Food for Fuel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adonys Rojas UGC ⋆♱✮♱⋆ (@adonys_elena) There’s no perfect day trip without good food to fuel it. When I’m on the road, I pack snacks that are less likely to melt when left in a car, like crackers, pretzels, and granola bars. When making a day trip to an outdoor destination like the beach or a state park, packing a picnic is a great idea! You could pick up subs (or make your own), pack them in a cooler with a blanket, and you’re all set for a picnic by the beach or spring. If my destination is closer to something like a small town or city, I like to make a list ahead of time of food stops on the way to or around my destination to stop at on the way there, back, or throughout my trip.

The Necessities

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸Waitingfirst🌸 • UGC Creator (@waitingfirst) No matter where I’m headed, there are a few things I bring on all my day trips. To start, a first aid kit is a must-have. This is something I always leave in my car because you never know when you’ll need it, and on any occasion, it can be helpful to have it on standby. Next up is cash. I always make sure to have some on me when I go on a trip because you never know when it can come in handy. For outdoor destinations, I always make sure to bring sunscreen, bug spray, and tanning supplies if the UV is high enough. These come in handy for any outdoor locations you might be headed to, and having them packed ahead of time keeps you prepared. Lastly, I always bring a reusable water bottle filled with ice and one or two disposable water bottles to fill it up. Having extra water is a must on any day trip I go on, especially for outdoor or active destinations.

A Road Trip Playlist