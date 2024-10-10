My Dream Summer Was Spent as a Corporate Delta Air Lines Intern

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

This past summer, I had the incredible opportunity to intern at the Delta Air Lines General Offices in Atlanta, Georgia. As a Global Communications Intern, I was immersed in various aspects of both corporate and employee communications, from working on content for Delta’s platforms to assisting with internal communication strategies. I collaborated with a diverse and talented team and gained hands-on experience in media relations and crisis communication, all while contributing to Delta’s mission of connecting the world better than any other airline.

This internship gave me valuable insight into the aviation industry and strategic communication. It also helped me develop professional skills and grow my network. Besides the unforgettable career growth I gained this summer, I was also surrounded by a brilliant group of other interns who helped me grow in so many ways.

As a corporate intern, I had the opportunity to have some incredible once-in-a-lifetime experiences, like touring behind the scenes of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and flying a flight simulator that pilots train on. I even got to tour where the flight attendants train, including a crash simulator and water evacuation raft.

A large perk of the internship is access to the travel benefits that other Delta employees get. Every weekend during the 12-week internship, I was flying somewhere new, exploring places and cultures I had never experienced before. Throughout the summer, I visited five countries and six states, having amazing experiences with my friends and other interns. These life-changing travel experiences made me feel unbelievably grateful to have been selected for the internship program. My team was very supportive of my travels and was very encouraging about using the Delta benefits.

Getting to work in a culture where people prioritize traveling and having new experiences around the world changed the way I see traveling and corporate life. Getting to talk to professionals who aren’t only exceptionally talented at their jobs but also have so many recommendations and advice about going abroad was truly a gift.

I couldn’t recommend this program enough to anyone looking to gain hands-on experience in a dynamic and fast-paced environment that offers unparalleled learning opportunities, professional growth, and experience in the aviation industry. As a Fortune 100 company, Delta Air Lines has access to so many resources for interns that other companies don’t. It’s a dream program, and I couldn’t have imagined a better way to spend my summer.

Applications for summer 2025 internships are now open! With so many positions to choose from, there are internships available for anyone looking to get professional experience. The Students & Early Careers on the Delta website has in-depth explanations of all the programs offered, including communications, marketing, aviation management, commercial strategy, finance, global sales, information technology, and more.

For anyone looking to apply to the Corporate Communications internship, you don’t have to be a communications major to get selected for this position. Anyone studying similar majors like English, Public Relations, Marketing, or Business could be a great candidate to apply. Happy flying, and always keep climbing!

