7 Affordable Skincare Products for a Relaxing UNGRWM

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I always love getting ready for a night out; putting on makeup while listening to music with my roommates is almost always better than the actual event. However, the more essential part of my makeup routine is taking care of my skin when I get back home.

I admit it takes a lot of effort to begin this winddown process, but these 10 minutes are crucial to keeping my skin healthy. If you leave your makeup on overnight, you can risk attracting breakouts, infections, and clogged pores. To motivate myself, I decided to create a set routine of products I use while and after I remove my makeup.

To perfect this routine, I tried multiple skincare products from brands like Glossier, Glow Recipe, and Drunk Elephant, but none of them worked well enough for me to pay the hefty price tag again. There are so many GRWMs online with influencers applying and recommending high-end makeup and skincare products, but on a college budget, I don’t have $200 to spend at Sephora.

Creating a nighttime routine can help make taking off your makeup feel less like a chore, and the products you use don’t have to be expensive. I’ve curated a list of affordable skincare products that I use daily, which work just as well for me, if not better than high-end products.

To preface, I’ve never been on Accutane or struggled with acne, and I have combination skin, so I usually lean towards products that work for sensitive skin. Everyone’s skin is different, and it’s important to learn about your skin type before purchasing skincare. GRWM’s are fun and all, but here are seven affordable products I swear by for an UNGRWM:

A skincare routine doesn’t have to be extensive or expensive! This routine, without fail, takes me less than 10 minutes, so it’s a short process with lasting benefits for me. If you’ve been trying to figure out a practical cycle to incorporate into your nighttime winddown routine, I hope this gave you some ideas!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!