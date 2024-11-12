7 Affordable Skincare Products for a Relaxing UNGRWM

I always love getting ready for a night out; putting on makeup while listening to music with my roommates is almost always better than the actual event. However, the more essential part of my makeup routine is taking care of my skin when I get back home.
I admit it takes a lot of effort to begin this winddown process, but these 10 minutes are crucial to keeping my skin healthy. If you leave your makeup on overnight, you can risk attracting breakouts, infections, and clogged pores. To motivate myself, I decided to create a set routine of products I use while and after I remove my makeup.
To perfect this routine, I tried multiple skincare products from brands like Glossier, Glow Recipe, and Drunk Elephant, but none of them worked well enough for me to pay the hefty price tag again. There are so many GRWMs online with influencers applying and recommending high-end makeup and skincare products, but on a college budget, I don’t have $200 to spend at Sephora.
Creating a nighttime routine can help make taking off your makeup feel less like a chore, and the products you use don’t have to be expensive. I’ve curated a list of affordable skincare products that I use daily, which work just as well for me, if not better than high-end products.
To preface, I’ve never been on Accutane or struggled with acne, and I have combination skin, so I usually lean towards products that work for sensitive skin. Everyone’s skin is different, and it’s important to learn about your skin type before purchasing skincare. GRWM’s are fun and all, but here are seven affordable products I swear by for an UNGRWM:
- Cotton Pads
-
The first step to any night routine is taking off your makeup, and I’ve found cotton pads are the best way to do this. They’re super affordable (about $2 a pack), any brand will work, and they come in large quantities. I usually use about four to take off a full glam, and since cotton is a natural fiber, it’s less likely to irritate your skin.
- Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water
-
As a makeup remover, I use Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water, applying with the help of cotton pads. These cleansers come in multiple options, including the Micellar Gentle Peeling Water that’s pictured; it all depends on your skin’s needs.
I’ve been using Garnier since I was young, so I’ve tried a few of the different cleansers. My go-to is the All-in-1 cleansing water that comes with a pink cap, which is advertised for sensitive skin. I apply the cleansing water onto a cotton pad and swipe it across my skin gently. For my eyes, I place and hold it over them for a few moments to make sure all the mascara is being removed.
- Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser
-
After I’ve removed most of my makeup, I wash my face with the Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser. This acts as an extra step in making sure all the dirt and bacteria are off my skin, preparing it for the products to follow.
Cetaphil is a brand I’ve always come back to because its products are clean and affordable, in my experience, but I suggest using whichever cleanser works best for you. When washing my face, I make sure to get all my pores and down my neck, as well.
- Anua Heartleaf 77 Soothing Toner
-
Once my face is clean and dry, I apply toner to restore my skin’s pH balance and tighten and minimize pores. Anua is a Korean brand, and its gentle Heartleaf 77 Soothing Toner went viral for being watery and lightweight, helping achieve the “glass skin” effect. Amazon has an entire Anua store featuring its products, which is where I purchased my toner.
As shown above, it’s also known to help acne and acne-prone skin. Since this toner is lightweight, it’s buildable and can be mixed with stronger toners if needed.
- BYOMA Eye Serum
-
After toner, I use a hybrid gel eye serum under my eyes that helps de-puff and brighten using hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. I apply this every morning, sometimes only applying it at night to avoid overusing it.
This brand’s packaging is so bright and aesthetically pleasing that the square-shaped bottles alone make me want to use them. The Byoma products can be found in your local Target or Ulta, as well as online.
- CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream
-
Once I’m done applying the serum, I put on CeraVe night cream on my face and neck to lock in moisture and strengthen the skin barrier. In the morning, I’ll use a more lightweight moisturizer, but at night, I like to use this one since it’s more hydrating and seems to help with dry skin areas.
Although it has a thick consistency, it doesn’t feel heavy on my skin. If you’re looking for a new moisturizer, CeraVe has great options for all different skin types. I’ve also heard that castor oil helps to reduce redness when mixed into moisturizer, something I’ve been wanting to try.
- Aquaphor
-
The last step of my routine is to apply Aquaphor. No matter where I’m applying Aquaphor, a little goes a long way. I put a small amount on a Q-tip and gently coat my lashes with it. This is said to make your lashes longer, but I think it just helps prevent lash fallout. I then spread it on my lips using my finger as an applicator, and I’m done!
A skincare routine doesn’t have to be extensive or expensive! This routine, without fail, takes me less than 10 minutes, so it’s a short process with lasting benefits for me. If you’ve been trying to figure out a practical cycle to incorporate into your nighttime winddown routine, I hope this gave you some ideas!
