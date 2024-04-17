This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Spring has sprung! Whether you’re into spring cleaning or just love the bright and early mornings, spring has a lot to look forward to. It’s the fun time of year when everyone says goodbye to cold winter and begins to look forward to summer. Spring has its own type of beauty, though, and I’m doing my best to appreciate it.

As a senior in college, there are a couple of things I have found make my life easier when this time of year rolls around (and no, I’m not talking about Zyrtec for allergies). I’m talking about little things that make me happy to ring in the new season! Below I’ve cultivated a list of the fun and new things that I love for springtime.

Strawberry Pound Cake Candle This candle is from Bath & Body Works, and boy does it work! This is a classically fun and fruity scent that makes me wish I had a slice of cake right in front of me. Every time I go to study, I light this candle. I’ve Pavlov-dogged myself into wanting to study because of how much I want to smell this candle. If you’re into fruity and very sweet scents, this one’s for you. Clove SuperCush Shoes View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clove (@goclove) I’ve written about these shoes before, but they’ve stolen my heart yet again! I recently got the SuperCush Alto shoes in Rose Mauve, and these are my new spring shoes! Since the weather has been so nice here in Tallahassee, I’ve been able to go on some hikes (can I get a #hotgirlwalk?) and always wear these bad boys! I literally cannot speak more highly of them. They’re so cushy and support my feet and ankles when I go for long walks. Plus, they have the cutest little colors! If you’re looking for the perfect springtime shoe for running, hiking, or just every day, this is it. Artsy Claw Hair Clips While on my spring break, I purchased a bamboo claw clip, and I think it’s the cutest thing ever. I never know what to do with my hair, so throwing it up into a clip makes my life so much easier! Plus, since it’s heating up, this is a simple yet trendy way to keep your hair up. I’ve seen adorable clips on Etsy, and I think that you could definitely collect a bunch of them to mix and match with outfits. I always get compliments on my bamboo clip, so I think in the future I might have to indulge and buy a couple more. Statement Earrings View this post on Instagram A post shared by A mug of mirth (@amugofmirth) It’s spring, which means that the bright colors are making a comeback. Instead of being scared, embrace the color! I’ve decided to do so by wearing colorful statement earrings. My favorite pair right now are bright pink flower earrings that dangle. Life isn’t fun when you don’t express yourself, so get a funky, funny, or classic pair to wear! Trust me, this might become your new obsession. Graphic eyeliner Recently, I’ve been seeing a lot of my friends wearing graphic eyeliner and messing around with colors and designs. Check out this Pinterest board with a bunch of ideas that my friend put together! As you can see, these designs pop and are exactly what we all need to spice up our spring. I love this, and I know it’s been a trend in the past, but I say it’s essential for a hot girl in springtime. Experiment with color! Life is too short to be boring.

A new season means a new time to express yourself. Take some risks and find out what works for you! In the meantime, I’ll be on my hot girl walk in my Cloves, wearing my statement earrings, funky claw clip, and wearing some graphic eyeliner.

