Luckily I Have Purse: 7 Essentials I Carry for a Night Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Everybody loves a fun night out (at least I do), but I’ve had my fair share of mishaps! Here are seven things I carry in my going-out purse for a night of partying and dancing with my friends to avoid any possible vibe-spoiling situations:

Mini Perfume

When you’re out having tons of fun with your friends, you might be dancing pretty hard. That physical exercise, coupled with a sweaty crowd, means you may not smell as amazing later in the night. A mini perfume and even a mini deodorant can be so helpful in avoiding this. Keeping a mini perfume helps me have peace of mind when my fear of smelling bad arises. Just a few spritzes, and you can get back to having fun, stink-free!

Hand Sanitizer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Touchland (@touchland) College bathrooms aren’t known to be the most well-stocked in the world, especially towards the end of the night. When there’s a shortage of soap, usable sinks, or paper towels, it’s always nice to have a bottle of sanitizer on hand (get it?). Having this protects you from any gross things you may touch in the nightlife environment, and take it from me, it’ll be a lifesaver for you and your friends.

Makeup

To be brutally honest, your glam may not look pristine after dancing for a while. I always like to keep a powder, eyeliner, and lip combo in my purse, but it’s especially helpful when I’m going out. You can tailor this to your skin type and beauty routine, but I find that those are the details that wear off the fastest and need a touch-up sooner.

Gum, mints, or breath strips

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alisa (@junk__foodie) To close out the hygiene and beauty focus, breath strips and gum can be life savers. Maybe you forgot to brush your teeth after grabbing a slice of pizza while leaving your place, and now — oh no — your breath could scare away Dracula! Don’t fear because your super-cute self took my advice and packed breath strips, mints, or gum, whichever’s your preference. Crisis averted, you’re welcome.

OTC Painkiller

I never know when random aches or pains will arise, so it’s always useful for me to have acetaminophen or ibuprofen on hand. Whether your feet hurt from dancing, your back hurts from waiting in line, or you get a headache from loud music, pain medication can be a lifesaver.

Digital Camera

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎀𝒅𝒊𝒈𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒍 𝒄𝒂𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒂♡‧₊˚:･ (@digicam.an) This one is definitely not a need, but it has become a necessity for me that does not leave my going-out purse. A digital camera allows you to capture moments without the distraction of your phone. Think about it, you’re having a great time with your friends and want to capture the moment, so you pull out your phone. Just as you’re about to snap a cute “.5” picture, your situationship snaps you and totally pulls you out of the moment. That wouldn’t happen with a digicam! Whether it’s your parents’ old camera from their college days or an Amazon buy, a digicam can take your memories and preserve them with a cute vintage vibe.

Portable Charger