The Ultimate List of Last-Minute Costume Ideas for Singles, Duos, and Groups

I’m staring at the SHEIN homepage, unsure of what to be for Halloween when it’s already October. I can’t waste a great night on something that won’t “wow” my Instagram page, so the pressure is on.

Everyone probably chose their outfits in August, but for those scrambling for a costume like me, don’t worry! After racking my brain, here are some Halloween costume ideas that are both iconic and creative:

Costumes for any number

Strawberry Shortcake and friends

Starting off with Strawberry Shortcake and her friends, but the 2003 edition I grew up with. A single costume could be Strawberry Shortcake herself. For a couples costume, add Huckleberry Pie, or for a trio or more costume, add Frosty Puff, Lemon Meringue, Orange Blossom, Angel Cake, Blueberry Muffin, Ginger Snap, Rainbow Sherbert, or Raspberry Tart! There are even more characters, and all their outfits are stylish!

Monster High or Ever After High

Another idea could be Monster High, which recently became popular on the TikTok makeup side. The series has so many character duos, trios, and groups.

A spin on that that I rarely see is Ever After High! Apple White and Raven Queen could be a great duo costume. Add Madeline Hatter, Briar Beauty, or Lizzie Hearts, and you have a trio or group costume! For the couples, some of these characters have boyfriends (Dexter, Daring, Hunter, etc.) that your significant other can be dressed up as.

TY Beanie babies

A childhood favorite, Ty Beanie Babies, can be an awesome group costume idea! You and your friends or partner can dress up as Beanie Baby animals and print out a big Ty heart tag. It’s immediately recognizable and cute.

Alternatively, you can dress up as Party Animals by wearing animal print clothing with a party hat in between your animal ear headband. This is by far one of my favorite Halloween costume ideas circulating on TikTok!

Charlie Brown

You can be Snoopy, Charlie Brown, or Woodstock. Find three friends to dress up as all three of them for a trio, or add Charlie’s friends (Linus, Sally, etc.) to make it a group costume! A Charlie Brown costume on its own would be iconic, too.

My little pony

My Little Pony can work for any number. Twilight Sparkle, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Rarity, Apple Jack, and Fluttershy-inspired outfits could turn out so cute. Add their “Cutie Marks” on your cheek for the full look!

Phineas and Ferb

Phineas and Ferb could be a good duo costume, too! Other characters, including Phineas and Ferb’s friends, Vanessa, Candace, and Jeremy, can make for great costumes. Even Dr. Doofenshmirtz and Perry could be hilarious! I saw a duo costume of the two on TikTok, and I’m obsessed.

FAIRIES

Tinkerbell and her fairy friends have the prettiest outfits and wings! You and your group can take inspiration from the characters Silvermist, Rosetta, Vidia, Fawn, Iredessa, her sister Periwinkle, or her boyfriend Terence. You can even dress up as characters from her alternative world with Peter Pan, Wendy, and the Lost Boys!

Speaking of fairies, a group of the Winx Club characters could be unstoppable this Halloween. Bloom, Stella, Flora, Musa, Tecna, Aisha, and Roxy have fabulous outfits that could be fun to recreate!

Despicable me

A funny idea would be to dress up as the characters from Despicable Me! Gru, Vector, Lucy, Margo, Edith, Agnes, the minions as a single, duo, trio, or group costumes could be a hit!

For more traditional (but iconic) costume ideas, you can dress up as characters from The Wizard of Oz, Bratz, Alice in Wonderland, Scooby Doo, Super Mario, Teen Titans, or High School Musical. The list is endless!

Costumes For Single Boos

Princesses

For any single lady out there, there are so many princesses. I need to see someone recreate Princess Jasmine’s red dress look from the hourglass scene or Princess Mia’s outfits from The Princess Diaries, a childhood favorite that, in my opinion, you can’t go wrong with.

More of a sleepy princess? Do Princess and the Pea with a nightgown, tiara, eye mask, pillow, and Jellycat Pea in a Pod! The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days yellow dress is another good princess-like costume.

Music artists

There are also iconic outfits from your favorite music artists. Chappell Roan’s outfits from her Tiny Desk Concert or Midwest Princess tour could be fun to recreate. If you’re feeling a bit cheeky (get it?), Chappell’s version of the Statue of Liberty at Gov Ball is a recognizable costume that could be iconic this Halloween.

Sabrina Carpenter’s heart dress or birthday dress are other fantastic options! Not to mention, Queen Britney Spears has a long list of outfits to choose from if you’re going for an early 2000s vibe!

Duo and Trio Costumes

Bug-related

For the girlfriend who’s a catch (you), a butterfly and butterfly catcher with a net is an adorable couple concept.

In general, cute bugs like ladybugs, bumblebees, butterflies, etc. are good for duos and trios! These costumes are also pretty simple to put together.

NYC tourist and Statue of Liberty

Maybe your significant other is in awe of your beauty and snaps pictures of you with their “I Heart NYC” t-shirt as you dress as the American dream girl herself, the Statue of Liberty. Just a thought.

Movie Classics

The characters from Barbie’s Princess and the Pauper wear stunning outfits. If you and your bestie are looking for a more girly costume, this could be it! For a more spooky best friend’s costume idea, Wybie and Coraline from the Coraline movie are perfect for Halloween. Their outfits are unique enough for people to recognize right away.

More movie-related ideas include Lorax and the Onceler from The Lorax movie; Corpse Bride and Victor from Corpse Bride; Lightning McQueen and Sally from Cars; Mavis and Johnny from Hotel Transylvania; and Romeo and Juliet (or Gnomeo and Juliet)!

We also can’t forget about Westley and Buttercup from The Princess Bride, Other Mother and Other Father from Coraline, or any Disney couple (my favorite is Lady and the Tramp)!

TV show couples

For my trios, the bears from We Bare Bears are a niche costume idea. For couples, Jim and Pam’s Halloween costumes from The Office or even Adrien and Marinette from Miraculous Ladybug are creative ideas to recreate.

Some honorable mentions include the three blind mice, the game “Kiss, Marry, Kill” inspired by TikTok, Men in Black with inflatable aliens, or Hershey’s Kisses with your friends!

Be mindful of a few things when shopping for a costume this year! To be respectful and accurate, know the difference between cultural appreciation vs. appropriation. If you’re doubting your costume now, it’s probably a sign to do some more research or change your vision.

I hope this article helped give you costume inspo for a successful Halloween full of fun and cute Instagram photos!

