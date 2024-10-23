I Taught Myself How to Crochet So You Can Too

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

My 2024 summer was one for the books…the scrapbooks, I mean. After spending the previous summer in Tallahassee doing the Summer B term, I was committed to making this a summer of rest and relaxation. I decided to pick up some creative hobbies to relieve my academic brain. Among scrapbooking, writing, and reading, crocheting became my favorite way to pass the time.

I love buying clothes and keeping up with the latest fashion trends, but it can get very costly very quickly. In an attempt to be more sustainable, I thought, “Why don’t I make my own clothes?” A sewing machine proved way too expensive on a college student’s budget, so I started thinking of other ways to fashion myself a new wardrobe. The answer was right in front of me the whole time: I could crochet one!

Crochet-style clothing has been trendy for some years now. It’s a pretty versatile medium, keeping you cool in the summer and warm in the fall. Depending on the kind of stitching you choose, you can make clothing for all seasons. Plus, it’s cheap!

Creating new pieces for your wardrobe isn’t the only thing you can create, either. Even though my first intention was to make clothes for myself, I fell in love with crocheting just about anything I saw on Pinterest. This ranges from decorative garlands and cute accessories like hats and leg warmers to functional pieces like jewelry holders and book covers. When I tell you the possibilities are endless, I mean it.

Another perk is that crocheting is very calming. The basic repetition is easy to keep up with as you watch a show, listen to music, or even while you’re talking with friends. It’s also a pretty good conversation starter. The reactions I get when I tell somebody that I crocheted an item myself always put me in a good mood.

So, what is crochet?

Crochet uses a hook to connect loops of yarn into a fabric pattern. It involves one hook-shaped utensil, not to be confused with knitting, which requires a pair of needles or pins. It uses the repetition of several stitches to produce a flush square of fabric.

To learn the basic stitches, I’d practice making rows of each stitch until I had little squares of perfectly neat stitches. I did this with each type of crochet, working from a single crochet up to a treble crochet. I recommend doing this to get a feel for each stitch. When you have the basics down, everything else comes easy.

I found YouTube helpful in learning how to crochet each stitch. I liked Bella Coco and her videos, which are targeted towards beginners. She explains each stitch simply, and her videos are easy to follow. Learning from a YouTube video also allows you to replay or pause so you can practice at your own pace.

My Tips for Beginners

Start Simple! I recommend buying a small variety pack of hooks to start with. Hook sizes ranging from 4.00 mm to 6.00 mm are pretty standard for beginners. I started with an ergonomic 5.00 mm hook and found it easy to use. Although I do prefer aluminum hooks now for more mobility, any hook within the size range above should work just fine.

For yarn, any basic craft store yarn is perfect to start with. I used Loops & Threads acrylic yarn from Michaels when I started. My early crochet projects are still intact (even after a few washes), so I recommend it. The most important part of picking out yarn is to make sure you match it with the size hook you’re using. If you buy a 6.00 mm hook, the yarn you pick out should also be 6.00. You can find the indicator on the back or bottom of the yarn label.

My biggest advice (because I fell victim to it) is to be wary of the difference between the US and UK crochet terms. I’m not sure why there’s a disparity between the two, but I quickly became confused as a beginner. Another reason I liked Bella Coco’s YouTube videos was because she detailed the different terms, which helped me not get lost in the crochet jargon. Most video tutorials and yarn labels depict US and UK terminology to help you differentiate the two, but it’s worth getting a heads-up on it.

When deciding what to crochet, I usually peruse Pinterest for inspiration, and once I find something, I head over to YouTube to scavenge for a tutorial. After watching numerous tutorials, crocheting became intuitive for me. I’d say practicing is key to mastering this hobby, but even if you get hooked (no pun intended) on crocheting various garlands like me, that’s okay, too.

If you want to be on trend throughout the seasons, crocheting might just be a hobby for you. Regardless of its decorative and fashionable perks, it’s been a fulfilling way to spend my downtime. I’d recommend any college girl pick it up and try it!

