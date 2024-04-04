How To Navigate the Top Tourist Spots During Your Italian Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Just like the ABBA song, I truly can still recall my last summer. I went on the trip of a lifetime, spending two and a half weeks in Italy! I visited every top tourist site that you could imagine: Pompeii, the Colosseum, the Vatican, Portofino, and the Rialto Bridge, to name a few. Navigating these top tourist destinations during the busiest season of the year was no easy feat!

During my time in Italy, I found the best ways to make the most of my trips to the biggest sights. Here is my list of the top lessons I learned to make visiting the most famous tourist sites as enjoyable as possible.

DO YOUR RESEARCH @holidayhypermarket Looking for things to do in Rome? The Colosseum is no doubt top of your list! 👀 This ancient Roman amphitheatre is one of the wonders of the world and is so worth visiting on your trip to Rome. Use these handy tips to make the most of your visit! 🇮🇹 #Colosseum #RomeTravelTips #ThingsToDoInRome #VisitRome #WondersOfTheWorld #TravelGuide ♬ time travel – chief. & nobuddy Being prepared will make your sightseeing experience way more enjoyable! Plan ahead of time what kind of tickets you’ll need and which sites you want to visit. This will save you from stress during your amazing Italian summer. You’re undoubtedly going to visit some of the world’s most beautiful cathedrals and basilicas. They are one-of-a-kind and you won’t want to miss them. Consider splurging on “skip the line” tickets for the sights you most want to see to make them as enjoyable as possible. I’ll never forget being on the floor of the Colosseum or in the Vatican having painless and line-free experiences thanks to skip-the-line tours. AVOID PEAK TIMES If you don’t want to wait in long, sweaty lines while sightseeing, there are some sites you can visit during off hours. I visited the Trevi Fountain, the Spanish Steps, and the Piazza de San Marco later at night. It was way more enjoyable than dealing with the day crowds. However, this won’t work for many top sites requiring reservations and limited hours. Hence, you may want to consider spending time in famous public areas later at night to avoid the insane crowds. FIND LOCAL AREAS View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marino Gobita | Venice (@marino.gobita) This goes hand in hand with doing your research, but taking time to find the less touristy areas near the big sites you want to see can make your trip super special! When taking a break from the main tourist spots, I’d recommend wandering off the beaten path for a bit. While in Venice, my absolute favorite memories were wandering from the main San Marco tourist area to the local Cannaregio neighborhood. We were surrounded by the nicest locals, had the most authentic gelato, and had dinner at a local trattoria with the sweetest staff! PACK ACCORDINGLY In case you haven’t guessed, you’ll be doing a lot of walking while sightseeing in Italy. Make sure you have a dependable pair of walking shoes! I also packed a pair of wedges instead of stilettos, which are a no-go with the historic cobblestone roads. LEARN SOME ITALIAN! Trust me when I say a little goes a long way! Italians are some of the nicest people I’ve met abroad and genuinely appreciate your effort in learning their language. Your experience with tour guides, bus drivers, and restaurant workers will be more special if you learn simple Italian phrases for greeting and thanking people.

I hope these tips make your summer trip to Italy even more special. I know it’ll be as unforgettable as mine was!

