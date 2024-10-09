How To Keep Your Wardrobe From Collecting Dust With These 4 Tips

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

There have been so many times I go into my closet full of clothes and think, “I have nothing to wear!” I look at a shirt and think it’d be better cropped, or I see a cute skirt and wish I had accessories to go with it. As a college girl who pays for everything herself, it’s so much harder to let myself buy new clothes. I usually just wear the same five shirts every week (which isn’t fun). So, for all the girlies like me out there, here are some tips to help revamp your wardrobe:

Invest in a sewing machine

I know it might be a bit expensive, but if you have extra cash or an empty spot on your Christmas list, a sewing machine is a good life-long investment. Do your research and pick something that’s beginner-friendly but can also be used for more advanced techniques if you develop a sudden passion for fashion. View this post on Instagram A post shared by VAED || Slow Fashion Studio (@in.vaed) I went with the Singer Sew Mate and have been able to make a variety of items. I’m lucky enough to have two grandmas who sew, so when I bought my first machine with some birthday money, I had two great resources to help me. If you don’t have someone like that, YouTube is an amazing resource for tons of sewing hacks. Instagram is another good place to look. I can’t tell you how many reels my mom sends me of fun hacks, some of which don’t even need a machine!

Be resourceful

There are plenty of ways you can change the clothes in your closet without a sewing machine. Believe it or not, one of the most useful tools of all in fashion is a safety pin. Did you buy a super cute skirt from the thrift store, but it’s just a little too big? Safety pin it. Is there a dress that doesn’t fit you in the right spots? Safety pin it. If there’s anything at all in your closet that’s just a little too big, now you have the solution.

Learn How to upcycle

Maybe there are some old T-shirts in your closet that you just don’t like anymore at all. Maybe you’d like them better after some scissors? Or maybe some bleach? It’s so easy to alter your shirts into dresses, tube tops, tank tops, create an entirely new shirt, or even iron the design onto a jean jacket! As for bleach, there are many ways to make a boring, plain shirt into something with a fun design. All you need is bleach, water, and the sun. You can use methods like paintbrushes to paint your design with bleach, or even just take a spray bottle and some fall leaves lying around to make a fun leaf design! View this post on Instagram A post shared by @problem6oy Instagram is my go-to for videos that cover all of these DIYs, and it could also be your way to make super cute clothes that no one else will have. Think about all the unique gameday outfits you can make! One of my favorite sewing accounts that makes game-day-related fits is @susoriginals. All she does is take shirts from the thrift store and sew them together.

Thrift