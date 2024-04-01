How To Create the Perfect Instagram Photo Dump

No one told me that when we brought casual Instagram back, it wasn’t actually going to be casual. Everyone’s feed still looked picture-perfect, and I was struggling to keep up. Right when all hope was lost, some genius posted a photo dump. As a lazy girl who still wants that perfectly curated feed, photo dumps are a lifesaver. It’s an easy way to show off my camera roll favorites while still keeping a cute feed.
However, even photo dumps have to look good nowadays. They must be random but coherent, they have to be cute but also quirky. So I set off to find the perfect order and mix of pictures to make sure your photo dump looks effortless while still making all of your followers insanely jealous.
Here’s an easy-to-follow, picture-by-picture guide to the best Instagram photo dump you’ve ever posted.
- A FULL BODY PICTURE
-
Your cover photo should be eye-catching and showcase you. Show off your outfit and hit them with a killer pose. This is the picture that shows on your Instagram page, so if you have a go-to filter or aesthetic, add it here.
- a picture with a friend
-
The algorithm automatically shows your followers the second picture in your carousel if it comes on their feed twice. A solid picture with a friend keeps the post entertaining and fresh. Plus, who doesn’t love a flick with their bestie?
- a picture of your lunch
-
No photo dump can exist without yummy food. I want to see your breakfast oatmeal with berries. I want to see your fancy Italian pasta at the restaurant. I need to see a flick of some food platter. As every 2017 Instagram user knows, #PhoneEatsFirst.
- a silly picture
-
This is where it gets fun! Add any cute picture in your camera roll that makes you smile. It can be a sweet photo of your pet or goofy little sibling. If you want a solo pic for this one, it’s got to be all smiles and laughs.
- a picture of nature
-
A scenic picture can do no wrong. People love sunsets and pretty trees. Bonus points if you post flowers.
- an outfit check
-
The middle of the carousel needs to see your outfit. The people love a good fit check. Include a full-body picture showing off a fire fit or even a neck-down shot to showcase the clothes.
- a solo shot of someone else
-
A photo dump is the perfect place to show someone you love out and about. Use a candid of your friends or post a pic of your boo. Extra likes if you soft launch a new love interest!
- a fire selfie
-
Who said selfies were out of style? A classy selfie will always have a place in my heart and my photo dumps. I want to see that face card. I will die on this hill.
- a random screenshot
-
You can include a funny text, a screenshot of your favorite song, an interesting quote, or a timeless meme. As long as there are words to hook your followers back in, you’re set!
- another silly picture
-
Finally, a little surprise for everyone to giggle at while they like your post and comment on how amazing it was. Bonus points for throwback pictures.
Try this formula if you want an easy guide to a seamless photo dump! You can mix and match the order or remove some too. At the end of the day, your Instagram posts should be fun and, dare I say… casual!
Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!