How To Create the Perfect Instagram Photo Dump

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

No one told me that when we brought casual Instagram back, it wasn’t actually going to be casual. Everyone’s feed still looked picture-perfect, and I was struggling to keep up. Right when all hope was lost, some genius posted a photo dump. As a lazy girl who still wants that perfectly curated feed, photo dumps are a lifesaver. It’s an easy way to show off my camera roll favorites while still keeping a cute feed.

However, even photo dumps have to look good nowadays. They must be random but coherent, they have to be cute but also quirky. So I set off to find the perfect order and mix of pictures to make sure your photo dump looks effortless while still making all of your followers insanely jealous.

Here’s an easy-to-follow, picture-by-picture guide to the best Instagram photo dump you’ve ever posted.

Try this formula if you want an easy guide to a seamless photo dump! You can mix and match the order or remove some too. At the end of the day, your Instagram posts should be fun and, dare I say… casual!

