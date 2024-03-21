How To Become Your Own Budget Travel Agent

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a Sagittarius, I was born to explore. However, I don’t have pennies to spare! Between the cost of food, housing, and school supplies, each semester leaves me with hollow pockets and unsatisfied wanderlust. About two years ago, I began to develop what I call the “Bailey Travel Method.” I was stuck in Tallahassee taking summer classes and needed to escape. However, as mentioned, I had no money! So, I began to plan.

step 1: reject expensive taste

The first step in the Bailey Travel Method (BTM) is to reject lavish and expensive taste. To succeed at the BTM, I must accept that I can either travel the world with slightly less glamour or be bogged down by cost and overspend my budget. It’s all about my mindset — if I truly wish to travel and see the world, I don’t need much money. I just need some guts and adaptability. Once I have accepted this, it’s time for the second step.

step 2: pick a destination within your budget

The second step in the BTM is to make note of places I’d like to visit, but don’t get stuck on them. I have the rest of my life to get there. For example, Greece sounds nice! However, a $1K round-trip flight does not. I try to be feasible and realistic! Make a budget and stick to it.

Once I’ve mastered this, I begin my search.

step 3: find a flight

The third step is my favorite. I go to Google Flights and hit “Explore.” I plug in my preferred airport and dates. I recommend flying out of Orlando (MCO) or Miami (MIA) if possible. These are the cheapest airports in Florida. After I’ve plugged in my airport and some dates I’m looking at, simply browse.

I advise traveling during the week, as these dates tend to be the cheapest. Using the “Date Grid” function on Google Flights helps me to find the cheapest dates to fly to my destination. I’ve saved hundreds of dollars just by altering my trip by a day. Also, I don’t bother purchasing a seat on the plane; it’s just extra money. I just sit wherever they designate me when I check in, especially if I’m traveling solo.

As I browse, I try to consider places I never did before. Consider the fact that everywhere has something to do. You’ll only be bored if you don’t try. By doing this, you infinitely expand your travel opportunities. Don’t freak out about long layovers; bring a good book with you or do your makeup while you wait (my go-to). You can also use layover time to catch up on homework.

Congratulations, you’ve found your destination! It’s time for step four.

step 4: calculate your costs

Step four is meticulous, and this is the point at which I start using a calculator to count my total spent. I use an Excel spreadsheet to keep track of costs, and it helps immensely.

Now that I have my destination, I check out Airbnb, Booking.com, Hotels.com, and Expedia. I’m on a mission to find the cheapest (yet safest) housing I can find.

If it’s just you, then Airbnb typically has cheap one-bedrooms that people rent out in their own houses or apartments, which are great for solo travelers. The BTM is designed for solo travelers, though it can be applied to more than one person; you might just end up paying more for your housing. Use all these sites to find the cheapest place to stay!

Don’t worry about staying in the city center. I’ve found that public transit in every country and state I’ve been to has a relatively easy-to-navigate system (and it’s cheap!). I save money the farther out of the city I get.

Pro tip: if traveling to Europe or Canada, don’t be afraid to use a hostel. I’ve never once felt unsafe in any hostel I’ve been in and always felt like management did a good job of promoting safety (and they’re, like, $30 a night! You can’t beat the price!).

step 5: plan your activities

Step five is the chill part. Once I have my flight, a place to stay, and have added up all my costs, it’s time to plan activities. GetYourGuide and TripAdvisor are my favorites to use. Also, Google will automatically suggest activities if you search “Best things to do in [insert city here].” Think outside the box! Not all activities require money. Every city has something unique. It’s up to you to find it! I advise looking into concerts or events happening in the area at that time. You never know what kind of events cities are putting on!

Overall, just be open to going wherever the wind takes you! If you love to travel, then know that it doesn’t have to be expensive. Your trip will be what you make it. Happy exploring!

