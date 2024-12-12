How Each Disney Princess Would Rule College Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Ever wondered what it would be like if Disney princesses went to college? Picture Cinderella balancing late-night study sessions, Elsa living her best independent life, and Rapunzel embracing freedom like never before. From group projects to campus clubs, each princess would bring uniqueness to the college experience. Let’s explore how these Disney royals would handle campus life!

Cinderella: The Hustling Overachiever

She’s the queen of multitasking! She is balancing work, school, and maybe even a late-night shift at the campus coffee shop because the pumpkin carriage is a little out of budget. But when her hard work pays off and she lands that dream internship, it’ll all be worth it. Let’s hope she doesn’t lose her shoe on the way to class.

Ariel: The Curious Wanderer Who Always Ends Up in Trouble

Ariel would start a major and then switch it after realizing she’s got a passion for something else. She’s probably studied abroad or at least talked about it a million times. But her curiosity occasionally gets her into sticky situations, like accidentally taking a senior-level class as a freshman.

Belle: The Bookworm Who’s Always in the Library

The library is Belle’s natural habitat. Whether she’s dissecting a classic novel or sipping coffee and reading for fun (yes, for fun), she’s living her best intellectual life. Bonus points for secretly judging her classmates who didn’t do the assigned reading.

Rapunzel: The “Finally Out of the House” Adventurer

She’s loving the freedom of being on her own for the first time and saying “yes” to absolutely everything. Late-night dorm hangouts, spontaneous road trips, and nonstop campus club involvement, Rapunzel is living her best life in college before it’s over.

Elsa: The Independent Overachiever Who Needs a Break

Elsa thrives on handling everything solo. Group projects? She’s got that. Running student organizations? No problem. But deep down, she knows she should probably “Let It Go” and chill out for once. Self-care? That’s still a work in progress.

Jasmine: The Bougie Friend Who Knows What She Wants

Jasmine is all about high standards, whether in relationships, wardrobe, or coffee (no cow’s milk, please). She’s only here for experiences that match her vibe and not settling for anything less.

Tiana: The Campus Hustler with Big Goals

Tiana is probably pulling all-nighters, but not for partying; she’s focused on working toward her dream career. Between internships, work-study, and a killer GPA, she’s grinding. Success is the only thing on her vision board.

Snow White: The “Mom Friend” Who Takes Care of Everyone

Snow White is the unofficial campus mom. She organizes study groups, ensures everyone hydrates, and offers snacks to anyone who looks remotely hungry. Snow White is always there to care for her friends, even if that means picking them up from random places at 2 a.m. after they’ve had one too many at happy hour.

Mulan: The Determined Fighter Who Doesn’t Back Down

Mulan faces her share of challenges: balancing a tough major, doing a competitive internship, and proving herself to people who underestimate her. But she’s always ready to rise to the occasion. She’s secretly plotting to send a screenshot of her dream job offer to her family members who said she’d never make it.

Aurora: The Champion Napper

Aurora’s energy runs out fast, whether she’s taking post-class naps or curling up in her dorm bed after a night out. She’s known for her legendary sleeping habits. Group texts blow up while she’s sleeping, but she always wakes up refreshed and ready to rally.

Moana: The Adventurous Overachiever

Moana is all about stepping out of her comfort zone. Leading clubs, taking on majors no one else dares to try, and hyping everyone else up to chase their dreams, even if she’s still taking Buzzfeed career quizzes.

Anna: The Chaotic Extrovert

Anna is the campus social butterfly; she never misses a party, event, or spontaneous hangout. Her life might not be perfectly organized, but she’s always there with good vibes and a killer playlist. Just don’t ask her to make plans for next week; she’ll probably forget.

Merida: The Stubbornly Independent Trailblazer

Merida is here to do her own thing with no rules or limits. Whether she’s choosing an unconventional major that will be continuously questioned at family gatherings or setting trends that no one saw coming, she’s determined to stay true to herself, even if that means her classmates are slightly terrified of her.

Pocahontas: The Nature-Loving Free Spirit

Pocahontas organizes outdoor study sessions, leads sustainability initiatives, and tries to convince everyone to skip the bar and go for a hike. She thrives in the fresh air, always has a plant-based snack on hand, and serves as the necessary voice of calm.

Whoever you are, remember you’re writing your own fairytale, one assignment at a time!

