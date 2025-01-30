5 Items You Can Crochet To Elevate Your Wardrobe

Have you noticed that crocheted tops are all the rage lately? No matter what fashion trends you’re into, crocheting your own clothes and accessories can be an exciting way to spruce up your own personal style this year. Having the freedom to design what you wear can add a sense of individuality to your wardrobe and will make others wonder where you got your clothes!
Crocheting is a hobby where you can create what you want whenever you want. My absolute favorite way to utilize my free time during the semester is crocheting in the comfort of my bed. It’s the perfect craft to pick up that’s not only relaxing but can give you a productive, creative outlet as well. If you come across an outfit on Pinterest, Instagram, etc., you can learn to make it yourself and put your own individual spin on it to create something new!
Here are five items you can crochet and add to your closet:
- a sweater or cardigan
The cold weather in Tallahassee presents the perfect opportunity to make yourself a cozy sweater or cardigan this season. Crochet stitching can add a striking texture to a piece, as well as keep you warm. Wearing a sweater you made to class, walking on campus, etc., could be a great way to show people what you made while looking good doing it.
- A scarf
Along with these cold temperatures comes the need to accessorize, and what’s better than a scarf? A scarf can be a beginner-friendly project to make from the comfort of your home and could be a great way to learn the basic stitches involved with the crochet process. The possibilities for customization are endless, which could add a fun pop of color and variety to any outfit in the wintertime.
- Summer tops
Crocheting also presents an opportunity for creating fun summer tops for the warm weather ahead. If you’re having a European summer, this could also be the perfect way to prepare your wardrobe. Crocheted tops can be worn for going out, hanging out with your friends, and other enjoyable things. Exploring different colors and patterns while creating tank tops is an easy way to expand your unique summer wardrobe!
- Coverups
Coverups are also a staple for going to the beach throughout the summer. This project is beginner-friendly and offers room for unique texture and variety within the stitching. These mesh coverups are fashionable and easy to throw on during any vacation!
- A tote bag
Having a staple tote bag to carry around your daily essentials is the absolute perfect way to elevate your style. Crochet bags can be made by connecting granny squares, which are beginner-friendly and can be mixed and matched to create a design you truly love. These bags don’t have to end with crocheting but can also include colorful lining, zippers, or beads to create a piece exactly your style.
Crocheting is a great way to de-stress after a difficult work week while also teaching you a new skill and building your style. The more I crochet for myself, the more I can experiment with my wardrobe and build pieces I truly enjoy wearing day to day!
