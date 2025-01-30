5 Items You Can Crochet To Elevate Your Wardrobe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Have you noticed that crocheted tops are all the rage lately? No matter what fashion trends you’re into, crocheting your own clothes and accessories can be an exciting way to spruce up your own personal style this year. Having the freedom to design what you wear can add a sense of individuality to your wardrobe and will make others wonder where you got your clothes!

Crocheting is a hobby where you can create what you want whenever you want. My absolute favorite way to utilize my free time during the semester is crocheting in the comfort of my bed. It’s the perfect craft to pick up that’s not only relaxing but can give you a productive, creative outlet as well. If you come across an outfit on Pinterest, Instagram, etc., you can learn to make it yourself and put your own individual spin on it to create something new!

Here are five items you can crochet and add to your closet:

Crocheting is a great way to de-stress after a difficult work week while also teaching you a new skill and building your style. The more I crochet for myself, the more I can experiment with my wardrobe and build pieces I truly enjoy wearing day to day!

