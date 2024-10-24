Make Matcha at Home in 4 Simple Steps

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

By now, we probably all know of matcha, the flavorful cup of green-colored tea that can be enjoyed year-round. With its blend of sweet, earthy, and umami flavors, this delicious drink can be quite addictive and even serve as an alternative to coffee.

If you’re anything like me, you probably love exploring new cafes and experiencing their handcrafted matches. Let’s be real, sometimes it’s a hit. Other times, unfortunately, it tastes like nothing but grass and milk. If you haven’t found your go-to spot for matcha and want to remain in your college student budget, consider trying these four steps:

Choose your matcha View this post on Instagram A post shared by @alottamatchagirl The most crucial step is choosing the matcha itself. I usually opt for the ceremonial grade matcha. Although it’s not the least expensive option, the difference in taste is significant. Not to mention, a little certainly goes a long way! Baking-grade matcha works great for desserts where the flavor can blend in with the other ingredients, but it’s not the best choice for a daily matcha latte since it tends to be a bit more bitter in taste. Websites like Ippodo, Kettl, and even Amazon offer high-quality matcha sourced directly from Japan. Find what milk works for you Selecting the right milk is key to elevating your matcha beverage. Whole milk is the classic go-to at most cafes, adding a creamy texture that allows the matcha to truly shine. If you want something lighter, almond milk can enhance matcha’s earthy notes while giving the drink a noticeably thinner texture. For those seeking a happy medium, soy milk offers a mild flavor similar to whole milk. My personal favorites are pistachio and oat milk, as they create a balance that complements all the delicious matcha notes perfectly! Each option offers a unique twist that can definitely suit your matcha experience, so don’t hesitate to mix it up and discover your favorite combination! Make your matcha Before putting any ingredients to use, you must have the proper equipment needed to craft the drink itself. The main complement is a whisk that will be used to create the frothy yet silky texture that makes the drink taste irresistible. @aaashleyk not the faucet water LMAO😀 but here’s how to make a TOP NOTCH matcha 💅 ♬ original sound – aaashleyk Next, you’ll need a shifter to ensure there are no clumps in your cup. Once you’ve shifted the proper amount of matcha powder — which shouldn’t be more than one to two teaspoons — pour your slightly hot water over it and begin whisking until your mixture is completely foamed up. Prepare your final cup by adding your sweetener or flavoring and mixing it with your finished matcha base. Pour your favorite milk over ice (or keep it hot if you prefer), then top it off with the matcha mix. Don’t be afraid to customize The best part about crafting a matcha beverage at home is you can control exactly how it tastes. If you’re in the mood for something sweet, adding a few teaspoons of brown sugar or honey could do the trick. Want to mix it up a bit? Sprinkle in a dash of cinnamon or pumpkin spice for that cozy fall vibe.

There you have it! Your homemade matcha latte, crafted just the way you like it. Grab your favorite cup and enjoy your DIY beverage!

