5 Influencer Coachella Looks That I Absolutely Loved This Year

Coachella is something I look forward to every year. As someone who loves music, I get super excited when Coachella season rolls around because I know I’m going to be fed with some amazing performances. However, as good as the music usually is, something else sets Coachella apart from the rest of the music festival scene and makes it really special to me: the clothes!

While I love music festival fashion in general, I think that Coachella takes it to a new level and brings some really interesting outfits every year. Since so many influencers and celebrities post about going to Coachella, and specifically what they’re wearing, Coachella has become this place where you can wear your most exciting, unique outfits.

It’s not required to dress up for Coachella, but I really like the place that fashion has been taken to by this community. I always have so much fun seeing all the different looks each year, and 2024 was no exception. In no particular order, I’ll share with you some of my absolute most favorite looks from Coachella this year because I think they deserve as many eyes on them as possible. They slayed!

tarayummy: Weekend 1, Day 1

Tara has been on my radar for some time now (shoutout to my Sam and Colby girls) and her style in general has never disappointed me. This look, however, is stunning. I love how she played into the bow trend while still letting her edgier style shine through with the primarily black outfit.

Her makeup slaying is no surprise to me since it always does, but I think the cherry on top of this look is the hair and accessories. The jewelry, boots, and hair really bring this look together without being overwhelming, bringing it into my top five. I could also bet this look was super comfy, and I love that for her.

Rhegan COURSEY: Weekend 1, Day 1

Rhegan was introduced to me recently by a good friend of mine. My jaw absolutely dropped when I saw this look. I think it’s super cute to play into the bow trend, but I love the direction she took it in.

These bubble skirts have been storming my For You Page lately. I think they’re the cutest thing, especially with the corset top she’s wearing here. I’m also a sucker for a monochromatic look; they always look so clean and put together. With the neck ribbon, jewelry, and the little silver pieces in her hair, I feel like she’s giving coquette disco ball, and I’m absolutely here for it.

Madeleine White: Weekend 1, Day 1

Madeleine is one of my favorite fashion influencers and she did not disappoint me at Coachella. Honestly, all of her looks were really well done, but this butterfly top definitely deserves its own moment.

I love how she paired this stunning top with tons of pearls and glittery jewelry so the rest of the outfit isn’t outshined. I also love that she kept the blue and white theme going with the rest of her outfit and her makeup, gelling everything together. Lastly, with the little seashell in her hair, she looks like a butterfly mermaid fairy. If that doesn’t sound like a killer combo, I’m not sure what does.

Benulus: Weekend 1, Day 1

I discovered Karina Berenice, more popularly known as Benulus, through the Coachella scene when I was combing through all the cool outfits. What a discovery she was. I think that she perfectly captured the essence of Coachella fashion with all three of her outfits. I genuinely struggled to pick just one for this spread (that’s how hard she slayed), but one piece in particular really stuck out to me.

The corset. That’s it. Enough said.

The fact that Berenice put all of those gemstones on by hand is almost as amazing as it looks. The rest of the outfit is no letdown either. She paired the corset with a super cute denim skirt that has just enough texture and pattern to make it interesting without taking away from the stunning corset.

Berenice also came with the cutest accessories, adding a feather boa, gorgeous glitter tights, and beautiful jewelry where some of the pieces look identical to the gems on the corset. Not seen in this image, she also wore gemstones around the bottoms of her boots and in her hair, giving a Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs dream.

With the belt and sunglasses she wore, she gave everything for this outfit without doing too much, and that’s such a difficult balance to strike. I also think that sunglasses are one of the best accessories to play around with for Coachella since it’s hot and sunny, and I’m glad she took advantage of that.

I could keep going on about this outfit, but instead, you should really check out her other looks. They’re just as amazing!

Chappell Roan: Weekend 2, Day 1

I originally was going to try and keep this list to people who attended and didn’t perform, but Chappell Roan’s look here is easily my favorite of the whole festival. Roan always serves no matter where she is, but in no way, shape, or form was I expecting the most beautiful Midwest princess to land on stage at Coachella and absolutely slay the desert.

Not only is the butterfly suit one of the most beautiful things I’ve seen, but she’s wearing it with so many other things that complement the outfit and tie it all together. Patterned tights, arm sleeves, hair accessories, jewelry, makeup, everything. I mean, talk about gagged.

Also not seen in this image, she wears a glittery pink headpiece for the start of her show that really embodies the butterfly energy. Chappell Roan gets an absolute 10/10 for her first Coachella, and I couldn’t be happier.

I know that there are still outfits out there that I haven’t even seen yet, but I feel so lucky to have been blessed by the sight of these five looks. Considering how much I loved these looks this year and how well everyone dressed, I can’t wait to see what next year will bring!

