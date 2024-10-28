3 Fall Candle Scents for a Delicious-Smelling Home

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Fall has always been my favorite season. From all the pumpkin spice sweet treats to a whole new wardrobe, fall brings many fun aesthetics and cozy environments. Speaking of coziness, I always need fall-scented candles to light up my evenings and nights.

No matter the season, candles put me in a happy mood that transports me to wherever I want to be. Here are three unique fall candle scents that’ll immediately put you in a relaxed and cozy mood for the fall:

Candles are essential to keep me at peace and relaxed all year round, especially during the fall and wintertime. The fun scents that help with the transition between seasons keep me excited, and the three listed here are my absolute favorites. Why not consider trying these scents, too?