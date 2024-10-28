3 Fall Candle Scents for a Delicious-Smelling Home

Fall has always been my favorite season. From all the pumpkin spice sweet treats to a whole new wardrobe, fall brings many fun aesthetics and cozy environments. Speaking of coziness, I always need fall-scented candles to light up my evenings and nights.
No matter the season, candles put me in a happy mood that transports me to wherever I want to be. Here are three unique fall candle scents that’ll immediately put you in a relaxed and cozy mood for the fall:
- Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin
Nothing screams fall more to me than pumpkin and cinnamon. Going to pumpkin patches and baking cinnamon-covered pastries is truly the essence of early fall. As the colder weather approaches, whether constantly or sporadically, I always want to feel like I’m being wrapped up in a cute sweater or on Thanksgiving break, enjoying every sweet pumpkin-flavored thing I can.
From pumpkin pie to pumpkin spice lattes, anything pumpkin will compel me to try it and enjoy it. So, if I see a pumpkin-scented candle, I have to get it! The other scent that always draws my attention and sense of smell is cinnamon. If I eat anything sweet with cinnamon in it, it immediately gives me a fall vibe. So, cinnamon, combined with anything pumpkin, is my dream. This candle is the perfect way to get you in the mood for fall!
- Frosted Cranberry
As we transition from pumpkins and the Halloween extravaganza to the later months of fall, it becomes all about Thanksgiving. I want those vibes to be around me all the time, so the candles I search for during this season often lead to Thanksgiving themes. Thanksgiving isn’t complete without cranberries, whether it’s straight-up cranberries or in sauce form.
While I don’t like the taste of tart cranberries, I absolutely love the smell! Candles that give off that same smell would be heaven on earth for me; I’d easily stock up. Even the name “Frosted Cranberry” sounds like a scent that could cover you like a blanket and immerse you in those fall vibes!
- Pumpkin S’mores
Pumpkins seem to always be around in the fall season, and the candle scent “Pumpkin S’mores” combines both fall and winter vibes. Every year, I look forward to the transition from the fall atmosphere to the holidays, and it never fails to put me in a good mood.
If you’re looking for a good candle to help with the transition between the two seasons and is a timeless and classic scent, this candle is for you! Honestly, this scent might motivate me to make s’mores with the amount of times I light this candle.
Candles are essential to keep me at peace and relaxed all year round, especially during the fall and wintertime. The fun scents that help with the transition between seasons keep me excited, and the three listed here are my absolute favorites. Why not consider trying these scents, too?
