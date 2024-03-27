5 Bathing Suit Brands To Buy From This Summer That Aren’t SHEIN

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As summer approaches, the hunt for the perfect bikini begins. Every summer, I do the thing where I want to accumulate tons of different bathing suits, even though I already have many from the previous summer. I admit I’ve taken part in fast fashion consumerism, specifically with brands like SHEIN selling bikinis for $10. In the short term, this purchase may feel justified, but is it worth it in the long run?

Something I personally realized is that it’s more about the quality of the bathing suit over the quantity. Here are five of my favorite brands that are worth splurging on this summer for high-quality, long-lasting suits!

Aerie I’ve never been able to walk into an Aerie and walk out empty-handed. Usually, there’s always some sort of sale going on, making the swimwear section more enticing and affordable. I like to buy fun-colored basics from Aerie to mix and match with other pieces I already own. This gives me a more versatile selection as I slowly but surely build my collection. target A classic option for swimwear selection. I’ve been buying Target suits since I was in elementary school. I can always count on them to have suits that are both cute, cost-effective, and appropriate for all ages. If you’re searching for bikini bottoms that have more coverage, Target is typically the place to look. PacSUN View this post on Instagram A post shared by pacsun swim (@pacsunbikinis) Around the same price range as both Aerie and Target, PacSun has a large variety of colors and patterns offered for different styles of suits. If you’re a big fan of those bathing suit bottoms that tie together at the sides, PacSun will be a huge hit for you. Plus, it can’t hurt that there’s almost always a sale! San Lorenzo Bikinis Although it’s definitely on the pricier side, San Lorenzo Bikinis is probably my all-time favorite swimwear brand. Yes, spending over $50 for each piece feels insane, and yes, the initial blow of the purchase will sting, but the quality is unmatched. I’ve had the same San Lorenzo suits since 2019. They are 100 percent worth the investment for continuous wear. That being said, I’ve only owned two of my suits from them; the rest I’ve acquired by slowly taking pieces from my mom’s bikini drawer (sorry, not sorry, Mom). Kulani Kinis Also, on the more expensive end of this list, Kulani Kinis is my final personal favorite. I’d recommend Kulani Kinis over San Lorenzo if you’re looking for brighter, funkier patterned suits but still want high quality. I love the variety of coverage they offer for different patterns, making it possible for everyone to find a suit they’re comfortable in.

While I know that none of these brands come close to the prices found through fast-fashion brands such as SHEIN or Temu, all of them produce bathing suits of significantly better quality, and let’s be honest, style too. Having a few high-quality pieces that I cycle through in my drawers has been more gratifying than having a ton of flimsy suits that I can’t even swim in. Happy shopping!

