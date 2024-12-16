Are Skinny Jeans Going to Make a Comeback?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

With 2025 on its way, old fashion trends will surely revive with a modern twist and integration of the already-existing trends. Skinny jeans are tight-fitting jeans that were popular during the 2010s fashion era, and I personally dread looking back at them. The switch from skinny jeans to baggy didn’t come fast enough, but I fear that style might be in the early stages of a revival.

The 10-Year Rule in Fashion

It isn’t — or shouldn’t be — surprising that old trends come back into style. Originally, this theory was coined by James Laver during the 1930s and named Laver’s Law. It works like this: a popular style after one year is considered dull or outdated; after 10 years, it’s thought to be hideous, and after 150 years, the style is beautiful again.

Due to this rise of technology and the spread of communication, the cycle has condensed to occurring within 20 years. More popularly known as the 20-year rule, I believe this cycle has been condensed even more. Fast fashion is a multi-billion dollar industry; social media microtrends cause everyone to want the most popular pieces, and having the capability to get their hands on them means that this fashion cycle has continued faster and faster.

Skinny jeans were popularized in the 2010s and have been associated with that period, even if they were introduced to the public in the 2000s. We’re entering the mid-2020s, where fashion could be in that cycle range of 15 to 20 years. It’s undeniable that fast fashion, influencers, and social media have created a monster of quick clothes and trends.

Recently, influencers have been styled with skinny jeans for the fall and winter fashion of 2024 with some high-knee boots. As one of the most flattering cold style trends, I wouldn’t be too quick to dismiss wearing skinny jeans for this upcoming season.

The power of influencers

Who’s responsible for this? Who re-popularized skinny jeans? Well, that’d be none other than the influencers that fill our social media feeds. More specifically, the infamous Alix Earle. During a GRWM video of her preparing for one of her boyfriend’s football games, she paired an oversized Miami Dolphins jacket with a pair of black skinny jeans and high boots.

With the uncommonness of skinny jeans recently, Alix’s video went viral, leaving many of her followers to believe they’re the new jeans style. The question isn’t if it’ll be the next style but whether or not it should be. Balancing outfits with the oversized-tight ratio can be frustrating, especially when it’s winter and you just want a big, oversized jacket or hoodie. When Alix styled something so well, but with the jeans we all ran from, this reminded us that all types of clothes can be fashionable.

My thoughts

Boots have become a staple in the cold weather closet, and constantly wearing skirts with them can be a tad too cold at times. Will skinny jeans be back, perhaps with some cute boots? My hypothesis: we all love our baggy jeans a little too much to let them go so suddenly, and that’s okay! Skinny jeans might slightly have an incline in popularity, but nothing too dramatic.

If you love the fashion, I don’t disagree. The chic spin on sweaters, skinny jeans, and boots is a cute inspiration for new outfits. In the peak of cold, they might have a spotlight, or perhaps next fall/winter season, but I wouldn’t go running for these jeans because they have the chance to be popular again.

Influencers aren’t forcing us to wear what they’re wearing, so wear what you feel best in. That’s all that matters!

