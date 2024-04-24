6 Activities You Can Do Alone This Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

After this semester, summer can’t come fast enough. However, I’m going back home and so are all my friends, leaving me alone in the summer months. So, if you’re returning home this summer, and all your friends are at college, you’re not alone. Here are some activities that you can do by yourself this summer to keep yourself occupied.

Hiking

I’m from the beautiful state of Minnesota, where we’re lucky enough to have endless natural resources. Most towns have trails and parks to explore, and it’s one of my favorite things to do. Hiking is super fun and doesn’t have to be difficult. Easy trails and paths are plenty to keep me occupied.

If walking isn’t your thing, bike paths are another great way to get outside.

Chalk art

Whether you’re good at art or not, it’s so therapeutic to draw with chalk. You can also do this just about anywhere. This is such a great way to get out and enjoy the summer sun. Not only will you feel at peace getting some vitamin D, but art is also such a great way to relieve stress before the next school year.

Grab a sweet treat

There’s nothing better in this world than getting a tasty dessert. One great solo activity is heading to the nearest ice cream shop and buying a scoop or two. It’s the perfect thing to enjoy in the summer sun and doesn’t require company to be fulfilling. Grab a cup or a cone to make this summer the sweetest one yet.

Geocaching

OK, this one may sound lame, but I promise it’s so fun. Geocaching is the world’s biggest scavenger hunt. With endless trinkets to find, it’s sure to keep you busy for the whole summer. It’s also so fun to log all of the things you’ve found and leave new trinkets inside of the cache. Not only this, but it gives you a reason to explore places you might not have ever looked before.

Go to the beach

Whether it’s a pool, lake, or the ocean, no one is going to think twice if they see you alone at the beach. Plenty of people go alone to lay out, read, or swim. The beach is so versatile and is the perfect place to go to take advantage of the heat. If you’re from up north like me, you definitely have to get out and enjoy the water this summer.

Anything

The truth is, anything can be a solo activity this summer. Though you may feel silly going out and doing things alone, truly no one is judging you. If they are judging you, that’s on them. From eating at restaurants to going to the zoo, you truly can do anything. It may be hard to do stuff alone at first, but if you start small with the things on this list, you’ll be able to go do anything.

I hope you do some of these activities this summer. They’re a surefire way to make sure you have a good time, even if you can’t get together with people.

