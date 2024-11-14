5 Easy Solo Poses for Your Next Photoshoot From a Photographer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As someone who’s usually behind the camera, I get it. Posing for solo photos can be challenging. When we’re the photographers, it’s so easy to direct others and get the perfect shot, but the awkwardness kicks in when the tables are turned and the camera’s pointing at us.

You know the feeling: stiff posture, unsure of what to do with your hands or where to look. If you’re like me, the struggle to look natural in front of the camera is real, but guess what? You don’t have to be a pro to look confident and fabulous. With a few simple poses, you can shake off the awkwardness and feel like a natural model in no time.

Here are five easy, beginner-friendly poses that’ll have you looking confident and relaxed in every solo shot, even if you usually feel like you’ll freeze up when the camera turns your way:

The “look elsewhere” @julialitworaa Queen of looking anywhere but the camera in pictures ig: julialitworaa #iginspo #instagramposes #igposeideas #photoinspo #igphotoinspo #pinterestinspired #ootd #instagraminspo ♬ GUY.exe (Remix) – onecuppateaplease One of the easiest ways to avoid looking stiff is to not stare directly at the camera, and the “look elsewhere” pose works wonders for this. Instead of facing the lens head-on, try looking off to the side, down at your shoes, over your shoulder, or anywhere other than at the camera. This pose creates a calm, effortless vibe that can make your photo look much more candid and relaxed. The best part? You can do nothing with your hands, and it still looks great. This is the best go-to pose for those who want to avoid the awkward “deer in headlights” stare but still look intentional. If you want to involve your hands in the picture but don’t know where to put them, you can utilize any pockets you have, put them on your hips, or hold them behind you. Tip: Don’t let your body stiffen; keep your posture relaxed, and let your eyes wander naturally. The more casual, the better! The “adjustment” pose Sometimes, the key to looking natural in photos is pretending you’re in the middle of something, like adjusting your outfit, for example. Whether you’re fixing your dress, adjusting your necklace, or pulling up your baggy pants, this pose allows you to interact with your clothes while making the photo look effortless. We all make little adjustments in real life, so why not turn it into a pose? This helps you break any tension and adds movement to the photo. It also looks excellent whether you’re standing or sitting. It’s perfect when you don’t know what to do with your hands. Tip: Keep your movements slow and subtle. The key is to make the adjustments look natural, like you’re just going about your day. The “casually sitting” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amelie (@ameliezilber) Sitting down for a photo can be tricky. Sometimes, it’s hard to avoid looking awkward when you’re not standing, but if you’re sitting, there’s a simple trick to make the shot look relaxed and stylish. Cross your legs and look away from the camera. Try to fiddle with something in your hand, like a phone, a cup, or sunglasses, or even play with your hair to make the shot more natural. It’s all about looking like you’re enjoying a moment rather than trying too hard. Tip: Keep your body slightly turned, and make sure your posture remains straight. Leaning forward or slouching will make you look uncomfortable, so relax into the pose. the “turn and peek over” This one’s for when you want to give a little sass to your solo photos. The “turn and peek over” pose highlights your profile and is the perfect way to show off what your mama gave you. To do this, turn your body slightly away from the camera, or even do a complete turnaround and peek over your shoulder with a little smile to make the perfect, confident look. Suppose you want to add more: lift one leg and bend it so your foot points behind you, kind of like a flamingo. This will accentuate your hips to draw more attention. Tip: Keep your posture tall and your shoulders relaxed. If you lean forward too much, it can make the pose feel stiff, so try to stay upright and let your head turn back naturally. The “Hands in hair with a big smile” @emilythebearrr_ When you don’t know what to do with your hands, just play with your hair 🥰 #howtopose #posingtips #YouShouldKnow #poses #igposes #ulzzang ♬ JoJo Pose – Apollo Fresh This pose is more to show off your fun side. It’s simple but full of personality. Running your fingers through your hair while flashing a bright smile or even laughing at nothing instantly brings energy to your photo. It makes you look like you’re having fun, plus your smile is contagious, so it’ll make your photo look full of life. Tip: Keep your hands relaxed in your hair, and don’t tug too hard. Let your facial expressions shine, and don’t be afraid to let out a genuine smile. Try to think of a funny joke your friend made and start laughing. The more relaxed you are, the better the pose will look.

It’s easy to feel awkward when posing for solo photos, but with these five simple poses, you can strike a confident, natural look every time. The most important thing is to have fun with it, embrace your uniqueness, and not take yourself too seriously. So, try out these fresh and fun poses and let your confidence shine through. I might even try some of these out myself!

