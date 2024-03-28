A Girl’s Guide To Networking During Your Senior Year of College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

There’s nothing more terrifying than being told to network. Whether you have social anxiety and dread the idea of shaking a hundred hands or just don’t know how to articulate your goals to employers without sounding like you’re begging, the job market can be tough to navigate.

But what does it actually mean? Simply put, networking is an ongoing process focused on making connections within your desired job field (or field-adjacent) with the goal of fostering these relationships to leverage your career and learn more about your desired industry.

Translation: It’s like a professional version of Survivor. It can be intimidating, to say the least. Over the past year, I’ve struggled to define networking’s parameters, making more than a few mistakes — but also quite a few breakthroughs. Like anything, the most important (and hardest) part is just getting started. Hopefully, my tips can help demystify the process, so you don’t flinch next time someone wants to connect on LinkedIn.

Do Your Research

Before diving headfirst into the networking process, figure out what is acceptable for the job industry you want to go into. Certain career fields have different networking methods, so figuring out what your limits are can be a quick way to familiarize yourself with communication styles and best practices when moving forward. For instance, my goal is to enter the book publishing sector, so my research concentrated on ways to network within that field. There are tons of search engines and resources online for different types of networking, so make sure you research the ones that align best with your interests.

Use LinkedIn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LinkedIn (@linkedin) You had to know it was coming. LinkedIn is one of the top ways for you to connect with people in the industry you want to go into. Start with coming up with simple search filters that describe your industry and building up a network. LinkedIn is great because it allows you to stalk the profiles of people you most admire and see their career trajectory. For those unfamiliar with LinkedIn, it’s basically a professional Instagram where people post their career experiences and all relevant information tied to their vocation. If you’re just starting out, I recommend building your own profile before trying to connect with anyone else. Make your profile picture a tidy photo of yourself, use concise and professional language, and craft a mission statement that makes it clear to anyone else on the site what your goals and passions are. Remember: LinkedIn is where employers often go to research applicants. This is why your digital footprint matters, so doing what you can to control it can make all the difference. Once you have your profile, you can get ready to start connecting with people via the button the site provides you.

Don’t Be Afraid To Reach Out

Reaching out can be different for everyone, but it’s important for you to embrace the idea that communication is necessary to help yourself stand out in any job you want to go into. Being the initiator in conversations helps potential employers notice you as a confident applicant who can communicate effectively. When I say reach out, I mean email, message on LinkedIn, and attend events related to your career goals. Whatever it is, putting yourself outside your comfort zone is a crucial component of networking, and it builds life skills as well. When I first started networking, I kept my LinkedIn messages short and simple when requesting an informational interview (this is when you set up a meeting with someone to learn more about their career path and job requirements). I tried to target people who were graduates of FSU, so we already had something in common. My messages sounded something like this: “Hello! I’m a current senior at FSU and admire the work that you do as [insert their profession or current project]. I would love to connect with you as a Nole and learn how you transitioned to your current career after graduation at your earliest convenience.” Yup, that’s it. You can customize this message because no one ever wants to feel like they’re just receiving a copy-and-paste invitation, but make sure to retain core elements of friendliness and professionalism. Many people won’t respond, but some definitely will. The wider the net you cast, the more likely you are to get someone who wants to help you out. The goal of connecting with these people isn’t to immediately get a job offer afterward, but to learn more about your desired industry and what they are looking for in applicants. This will also help your connection remember you in case any future opportunities come along.

Fine-Tune Your Emails

Any time you finish an informational interview, or just have a good conversation with someone in a professional setting, follow up afterward with an email. Thank them for their time, cite one or two specific details from your conversation, and leave the door open at the end for future talks. This will always help you stand out and signify to employers that you are serious about your goals and, more importantly, willing to act on them.

Be a Try-Hard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LinkedIn (@linkedin) We’re not in a Disney Channel movie, guys. It’s okay to be nerdy and go above and beyond for the things you’re passionate about! I always pick my classes based on how helpful I think they’ll be toward my desired career, and then I do everything I can to stand out as a student in these classes. Whether that means being an active participant in class, getting assignments done on time, or simply asking the professor questions, doing more than the bare minimum lets your teachers know that you’re a hard worker. It also gives them ample material when writing recommendations. In any job career hunt, you’ll either need references on hand or recommendations from faculty. But professors can’t write anything positive about you unless you give them something to work with. So, take the time now to get to know your teachers, ask them engaging questions about the material, and be honest about what you want to do.

Be Nice To Everybody