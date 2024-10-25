Begin Accessorizing With These 5 Tips

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Accessories can elevate any outfit, and taking advantage of the opportunity to accessorize can transform your entire sense of fashion. You can take even the simplest of outfits and turn them into something more curated and unique.

Whether you’re going for an everyday look or dressing up for a special occasion, the right accessories can add that perfect finishing touch. Here are five tips for decorating your style with accessories:

Start with the basics When it comes to accessorizing, starting with the basics is key. A few classic, go-to pieces can amplify your everyday look. For instance, having a few beloved necklaces of different lengths is a great starting foundation. You can pair a delicate charm necklace with a simple everyday outfit, a bold statement necklace with a plain top or dress, or even layer the necklaces together to create a whole new look! A reliable pair of hoops is one of my essentials. I have a lot of piercings, and it can take a while to put all my earrings in, so when I’m running late in the morning, my tried-and-true pair of gold hoops have always got my back. In my opinion, having a few bracelets and rings to choose from and switch around can instantly add a unique style to any look. I’ve found my jewelry all over the place, but mainly online, at antique stores, or on personal travels. play with layering and proportions @phxebsyx let’s build our jewelry stacks tgt💋 #jewelry #jewelrytiktok #jewelrystack #jewelrytour #pinterestinspired #fashion #girlythings #jewelryinspo #sade ♬ Jazz masterpiece “As time goes by” covered by a Jazz violinist by profession(962408) – ricca As I mentioned earlier, stacking jewelry turns accessorizing into a whole new game. Layering necklaces of different lengths, whether they’re short or long, can create a beautifully curated and unique look. You can also have fun layering bracelets and stacking rings, like stacking two gold arm cuffs together or styling a statement ring on top of a simple band. If you’re wearing statement earrings and want to go for balance, opt for a delicate necklace. However, if your big and bold necklace is the star of the show, go for some smaller, simple earrings. I think layering jewelry can be hard to overdo, but it can also add so much to an outfit. statement bags and charms You can incorporate so much more into an outfit than just jewelry. A statement bag can spice up your outfit, while a bag that matches your look can tie the whole thing together. People also accessorize their bags and purses with ribbons, pins, charms, and chains, making their bags more personal to them. I’ve thrifted almost every one of my purses, and they’ve all been greatly priced, so if you haven’t checked out thrift stores for accessories, this is your sign! styling belts View this post on Instagram A post shared by PINK (@pink_store_eg) Belts are another amazing way to enhance your outfit. I’ve only started wearing belts more often in the past few years, but I’ll never go back. They can give some structure and function to your outfit, like wearing a belt with baggy jeans, or they can give some extra detail by wearing them over a dress or skirt (even if the belt isn’t holding anything up). A black or brown belt is always helpful to have on hand, but honestly, I think I wear those the least. Don’t be afraid to wear bold, colorful belts because they can be perfect for elevating a simple look! I’ve thrifted many of my belts, but I’ve also found some cool ones on Depop! My favorite belt brands are Liz Claiborne and Fossil. Scarves and headwear Scarves are also a way to instantly upgrade your look. Whether it’s patterned, solid colored, or textured, you can wrap the scarf around your hair, neck, head, bag, or arm or even wear it as a belt! I’ve found my scarves at thrift stores or on Amazon! Other hair accessories like ribbons, headbands, clips, berets, and hats can also go a long way.

At the end of the day, accessorizing is all about enhancing your outfit and expressing your personal style. By starting with the basics, experimenting with what you have, and maybe even taking a quick trip to the thrift store, you can transform your outfits and fashion sense in no time!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!