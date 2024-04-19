A Floridian’s Guide to a Summer Tour of Florida

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As we’re finishing up the spring semester and dreading our finals, lately all I can think about is my long-awaited summer plans of laying out on the beach and getting my annual summer tan. As a Florida native, Florida isn’t just about beaches, although they are pretty amazing.

After spending over 20 years in Florida, I can imagine I have a pretty good sense of activities you and all your friends will enjoy whether you’re looking for a chill, adventurous, or shopping day. As we go through this guide, you might want to start packing your swimsuits and your sense of wanderlust and get ready for an unforgettable summer filled with sun, fun, and memories.

Florida Keys

This island chain stretches out towards the sunset, offering a unique blend of island vibes, historic charm, and days out on the boat. Some of my personal favorite spots include Duval Street, the Hemingway house, and, of course, seeing the Southernmost Point.

Though the Keys are pretty small, Duval Street in Key West is one of the top spots you need to hit. It’s filled with little shops, restaurants, and bars. You can’t forget to get a slice of key lime pie! Close by is Kermit’s Key West Lime Pie Shoppe, where they have anything from the delicious key lime pie to key lime lip balm.

There are many different places scattered among the Keys, but Robbie’s of Islamorada was one of my favorite places to visit. With delicious food, tarpon feeding, and much more, it makes for a great stop on the way to Key West.

Miami

No Florida adventure is complete without a taste of Miami’s vibrancy. Miami is one of my favorite places to visit in Florida. Whether walking around the Design District, swimming at the Venetian Pool, or going to a concert at Kaseya Center, there are always so many options for things to do.

Some of my favorite memories are centered around going to concerts and finding things to do, whether it’s a weekend or a week-long trip. This past summer, I saw Dominic Fike at the FPL Solar Amphitheater, and it was one of the best concerts I’ve been to. Miami has a huge music and nightlife scene. From hidden clubs within restaurants to year-round festivals, music paints the city. Miami’s nightlife guarantees an unforgettable adventure, no matter your taste.

On the other hand, from one foodie to another, Miami will never fail to satisfy your cravings. Their Cuban cuisine is no joke and a must-hit, as is any taco joint such as Bodega or The Taco Stand in Wynwood.

Overall, Miami has much to offer, and there’s never a dull moment with the lineup of things to do during the day and night.

Naples

Naples offers a charming escape unlike any other. During my freshman year of college, I went to Florida Gulf Coast University, and it was hard not to fall in love with the beaches there. The white sand, warm water, and beautiful sunsets instantly captured my heart.

Not too far away are Sanibel Island and Ft. Myers Beach as well. All of these locations offer the perfect tanning spot and cute little boutiques and shops. The food scene is great if you’re looking for a good seafood dish or a cute coffee shop.

Orlando

It’s hard not to think of Mickey Mouse as soon as I hear Orlando, but with the little kid still inside me, I will always love going to the parks and Disney Springs. I personally love amusement parks and will always let the adrenaline take over me (especially with the rollercoasters at Universal), but Orlando offers an outstanding shopping and food scene. From malls and antique stores, I love it all. Of course, there’s Disney Springs, Mall at Millenia, and Universal’s City Walk, but the quirky vintage shops in Thornton Park are always fun to visit.

Jacksonville

With Jacksonville being my hometown, I could give you a list of things to do. Some of my favorite weekend activities would have to be spent downtown. The Riverside Arts Market is always in my rotation for Saturday plans. Looking at the local art, hitting my favorite food trucks, and then walking along the river are some of my favorite ways to spend Saturday mornings.

If you can’t catch the Arts Market, Five Points is also a great spot filled with little shops and restaurants. Jacksonville is perfect for art lovers, people with sweet tooths, and football fans (go Jaguars!).

We’ve got beaches, shopping malls, and many local restaurants, with Bagels R Us being my favorite. Overall, Jax is filled with many things to do and makes for the perfect weekend trip.

Hidden Gem Springs

If you’re looking for something more relaxing, the springs will not disappoint. Florida has several national parks with springs. My favorite ones are Ichetucknee Springs, Ginnie Springs, and Blue Springs.

If you enjoy floating down a natural lazy river, swimming, or tanning, the springs are perfect. With the crystal-clear waters and a good chance of seeing wildlife, they make for a fun day trip. Florida’s natural springs offer a refreshing dip, perfect for beating the blazing summer temperatures.

Florida’s vibrant cities and stunning natural beauty offer something for everyone. From the crystal-clear waters of the Keys to the theme park thrills of Orlando, this Sunshine State itinerary has been curated by a local to ensure an unforgettable summer adventure. So pack your swimsuit, sunscreen, and sense of adventure, and get ready to experience Florida like a true native!

