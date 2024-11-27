7 Affordable Things To Do in NYC During the Holidays

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

In my opinion, New York City (NYC) is the most magical place in the world. But I swear, it becomes 10 times more special during the holiday season. There’s so much to do! The whole city is decorated with festive displays, holiday lights, and Christmas trees that make it feel like you’re walking in a winter wonderland.

New York is a popular vacation spot for many people around the holidays, and I’ve spent a lot of time there. So, I came up with a list of some of the best affordable things to do around the holidays.

Visit the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree and Explore the Rockefeller Center View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rockefeller Center (@rockefellercenter) A trip to NYC during Christmas time isn’t complete without a visit to one of the most iconic spots in the city: the Rockefeller Christmas Tree. This year’s tree towers 74 feet tall and glows with thousands of colorful lights. The tree serves as a cornerstone for holiday traditions in the city. While the Rockefeller ice rink may stretch your budget, experiencing the holiday atmosphere is totally free. After admiring the tree, you can stroll around Rockefeller Center to enjoy the decorations and embrace the holiday spirit. Wander the Union Square Holiday Market This has to be one of my favorite destinations in the city during the holidays; it’s a must-do. The Union Square Holiday Market is located in Union Square Park and was named “the best holiday market in the country” last year. The market features 185 shopping and food vendors that’ll make your shopping spree fun and unique. Even if you’re just browsing, the holiday atmosphere is unbeatable. Shop At Macy’s In Herald Square View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Kopp (@newyorkcitykopp) An NYC classic is Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square, and it’s a must-see during the holidays. The building spans an entire city block with 11 levels of retail space. During the holidays, Macy’s is decked in holiday decor, from window displays to Santaland on the eighth floor. Macy’s is a holiday staple, whether you’re shopping or just exploring. Window Shop on Fifth Avenue Another completely free activity you can enjoy in New York City during the holidays is strolling down Fifth Avenue to enjoy the elaborate decor in the high-end storefronts. Saks Fifth Avenue and Bergdorf Goodman’s displays are a holiday spectacle each December, with exciting themes that change every year. The windows are works of art, so bundle up and take a walk to soak in the magic. Walk through FAO Schwarz View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAO Schwarz (@faoschwarz) FAO Schwarz is a legendary toy store at Rockefeller Plaza that literally feels like stepping into your childhood. The store is filled with life-sized toys and holiday displays, making it so worth the visit. It’s also home to the iconic giant piano, which is so cool to see! Stroll in Central Park While Central Park is magical throughout the year, it’s especially enchanting during the wintertime. Walking through the park is a serene escape from the chaos of the city. Central Park is a free and peaceful holiday experience. The Bow Bridge and Wollman Rink are must-see spots in the park, which provide the perfect winter wonderland vibe. Find Iconic Holiday Movie Locations As a movie lover, this one is always at the top of my list. NYC has stood as the backdrop for endless iconic holiday films, like Elf, When Harry Met Sally (my absolute favorite), Home Alone 2, Miracle on 34th Street, and Eloise at the Plaza. You can plan your own holiday movie tour to immerse yourself in the charm of the NYC holiday season.

There’s no need to spend a fortune to experience the magic of New York City during Christmas time. The city has something for everyone, from iconic landmarks to festive holiday markets. If you take a trip to NYC this holiday season, I hope you’ll check out some of these spots and soak in the festivities without breaking the bank!

