5 Gift Ideas Under $30 for Your Next White Elephant Party

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

A White Elephant party is a gift party where gifts are exchanged to each other randomly and people can “steal” other people’s gifts. They’re like Secret Santa parties in the sense you give presents to someone, usually a stranger, but that’s where the similarities end. With White Elephant parties, you don’t know who you’re shopping for, which makes buying gifts tricky.

I have a love/hate relationship with White Elephant parties. I may love the gift I chose, but I hate that there’s a high chance someone may steal it. I usually try to steal my gift back (“usually” being the keyword), and it’s sad when I fail. But, I’d like to think my gift was so good that it had to be stolen, that someone needed it. This is also me being in denial because I’m stuck with a stupid mug while someone has the gift I wanted.

I think some of the best White Elephant gifts are elevated versions of everyday items, things that are just a little bit nicer. Here are five of the best White Elephant gifts under $30:

Wired hairbrush View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wet Brush Australia (@wetbrushaustralia) If you’ve never used a wired hairbrush, you need to try one! It’s the only hairbrush that doesn’t pull on my hair, and the metal bristles don’t drag the way plastic ones do. These hairbrushes are also easy to detangle knots, and my hair has never been shinier. Yes, you’re spending $25 on a hairbrush, but in my opinion, it’s the best on the market. Lip Balms I have a dozen lip balms from various brands, yet they’re somehow always so sticky and make my lips drier than before. Out of all my purchases, the Marin lip balm works wonders. It’s not sticky, it goes on clear, and most importantly, it hydrates. What makes this lip balm different from others is that it’s formulated with Marine Glycoproteins, which have proved to be multifaceted for skin barrier nourishment, soothing, and repairing! Reusable bag View this post on Instagram A post shared by FUMIKA (@fumika_s_u_t) Reusable bags are multi-use accessories, and I love these ones from Baggu! To me, these aren’t just reusable bags that get tossed in a junk drawer. Don’t want to spend five cents on a plastic bag? Have too much stuff to carry? Did you buy a vintage sweatshirt on Market Wednesday? This bag barely takes up any space, and you’ll be glad you have it with you. I know I always am! A bucket of salt Yes, it’s funny to find out that what was in the heavy gift bag was just a bucket of salt. I think Maldon salt is the best salt you’ll ever use because it’s flakey and will likely make you feel fancy whenever you eat something with it. The tub carries a pound of salt that’ll last you years. Plus, there are a million uses for salt, especially for cooking and cleaning! Water bottle

Owala is one of my favorite water bottles because they don’t leak and they keep your water cold for a long time. What I like best about this water bottle is that the base of the water bottle is small enough to fit in your cup holder, and I think we all know a lot of popular water bottles on the market today can’t do that!

White Elephant gifts can definitely be hard to come up with, but at the end of the party, someone will probably go home with the present you brought. Just remember to buy something they’ll actually use so that the gift you brought doesn’t get regifted over and over until someone throws it away. Give the gift that keeps giving after the holiday season ends!

