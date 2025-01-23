Top 5 Vacation Spots to Escape the Winter Chill

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Winter can be harsh, especially for those in the southern states where heat and humidity are usually constant. If you’re looking for a change in scenery and some warm weather, there are several beautiful destinations where you can escape the cold.

Below, we’ll explore five of the best vacation spots for a winter getaway, focusing on their affordability, round-trip airfare, and average winter weather.

Key West, Florida For a quick, affordable escape, Key West is the perfect destination. This island offers beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and plenty of history. It’s also renowned for its laid-back atmosphere, making it ideal for a relaxing vacation. @phoebesstyle beach vacations always heal me, key west was gorgeous #floridabeauty #floridaaesthetic #keywest #beachvacation ♬ Second Chances – Gregory Alan Isakov A round-trip flight from Florida to Key West typically costs $100 to $250, depending on your departure city. The weather in Key West averages highs around 70 degrees and lows around 65 degrees. The island is perfect for outdoor activities like snorkeling, fishing, and biking. It’s an affordable, no-hassle getaway that allows you to soak up the sun while enjoying local food and quaint shops. St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands If you want to venture outside the mainland U.S. without the hassle of international travel, St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands is a fantastic option. It offers all the tropical paradise vibes of an international destination while remaining a U.S. territory, meaning no passport is required for U.S. citizens. A round-trip flight from Florida to St. Thomas usually costs $200 to $400. St. Thomas is known for its beautiful beaches, like Magens Bay, and vibrant nightlife. January is a great time to visit, with the weather ranging from 80 degrees during the day to 70 degrees at night. It’s an ideal spot for exploring clear waters and sunbathing. Oahu, Hawaii Oahu, one of the most popular islands in Hawaii, offers a perfect blend of adventure and relaxation. Known for its world-class beaches, including Waikiki Beach, and iconic landmarks like Diamond Head, Oahu provides a tropical winter getaway that’s both vibrant and serene. The round-trip cost is slightly more expensive, ranging from $450 to $650. In January, Oahu’s daytime temperatures are around 80 degrees; at nighttime, they dip to about 68 degrees. While Oahu is famous for surfing, it also offers fantastic hiking trails, cultural experiences, and delicious local food. Flamenco Beach, Puerto Rico @sousa_pr Playa Flamenco, Culebra 🇵🇷 #PuertoRico #PR #Culebra #Beach #Clearwater #FlamencoBeach ♬ original sound – Sousa_PR 🇵🇷 Flamenco Beach on the island of Culebra in Puerto Rico is often considered one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Its white sands and turquoise waters provide the setting for a tropical escape. Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, so there are no passport requirements, and it’s easy to get to if you live in a southern state. A round-trip flight from Florida to Puerto Rico is relatively affordable, with tickets typically costing $150 to $300. The weather in Puerto Rico in the winter is perfect for a beach vacation, with daytime temperatures hovering around 85 degrees and evening temperatures around 75 degrees. The island is home to pristine beaches, scenic hikes, and charming towns, all at an affordable price. Cable Beach, Bahamas Cable Beach, located on New Providence Island in the Bahamas, is an exquisite destination for a winter escape. It boasts clear waters, gorgeous resorts, and many activities like snorkeling and boating. The Bahamas is a popular destination for travelers from Florida due to its proximity and relatively low-cost flights. Round-trip flights from Florida to the Bahamas typically cost between $200 and $350. In January, Cable Beach enjoys average temperatures of 75 degrees during the day and 65 degrees at night. This weather is ideal for lounging on the beach, exploring the island, or enjoying local culture and cuisine. The Bahamas is known for its vibrant atmosphere and relaxed pace, making it a perfect destination for those looking to unwind.

These five locations have something for everyone, whether you’re looking for an overseas vacation or a short vacation near home. These holiday destinations, which range from the adventure-filled landscapes of Oahu to the tropical beaches of Key West and St. Thomas, provide reasonably priced ways to escape the winter cold. Whichever option you select, a memorable and soothing experience is assured!

