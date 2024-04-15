5 Swimwear Brands I Love as a Bikini Fanatic

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Summer is coming up fast and I couldn’t be more excited. As a self-proclaimed summer girl, I try to spend as much time as possible soaking up rays and swimming in the ocean. I’ve compiled a list of five of my favorite swimwear brands that I wear while having summer fun.

Kulani Kinis

My No. 1 favorite brand out of this entire list is Kulani Kinis, an Australia-based brand that started in 2014. Offering sizes XS to 3XL, they have a range of options from high-waisted and full coverage to thong bottoms. Their top styles range from strapless, minimal tanning tops to secure underwire bralette styles that offer security while splashing in the ocean. Kulani Kinis are known for their bright, colorful prints, dropping new ones every few weeks. They have a few one-piece options as well as accessories, cover-ups, and matching swim trunks. They run about $59 for a top, $56 for bottoms, and around $80-90 for a one-piece.

Aerie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aerie (@aerie) Better known for being the loungewear offshoot of American Eagle, Aerie has some pretty cute swimwear. If you’re looking for a more full-coverage, family-friendly type of kini, Aerie is the place to go. It also has the added benefit of having in-person stores, whereas a lot of the brands are only available online or in small swim boutiques. Aerie mostly has muted, solid colors on textured fabrics, so it’s a great place to find mix-and-match basics. They carry sizes XXS to XXL with bottoms running about $27 a pair, $37 for tops, and $55-60 for a one-piece.

Bright Swimwear

Bright Swimwear is a Swedish brand aiming to make “future vintage” pieces. They have a more minimal style for both tops and bottoms, and they don’t carry one-piece suits. Bright has several collections out now, ranging from ‘Mykonos Madness’ with bright floral all-over prints, to ‘Tropadelic’ featuring more muted ’70s-inspired patterns. Their bikinis are criticized for being thin, but I personally haven’t had many issues with this. They carry sizes S to XL and go for $30-40 per piece.

Triangl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRIANGL (@triangl) Triangl first became popular in the mid-2010s for their unique neoprene bikinis. Even though they no longer sell these thick, identifiable swimsuits, they are still just as iconic. Triangl is unique to this list because they have you purchase a bikini as a set. Like Aerie, they offer textured fabrics in most (if not all) of their styles, but unlike Aerie, they have tons of pattern options. They have a classic vibe but continue to innovate. One of their more iconic styles for this decade is their sparkle fabric, which you might think would be itchy and uncomfortable, but surprisingly isn’t at all. They have sizes from XXS to XL. Sets go for $90-110 while one-pieces go for about $120.

Blackbough