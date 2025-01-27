5 Affordable Spring Break Destinations That Are College Girl Approved

Traveling is one of my favorite things in the world. All I can think about while I’m cooped up in my apartment, hiding from the cold, is jumping on a plane and being transported to sunbathing on a white sand beach in the Caribbean. However, my college girl wallet doesn’t necessarily agree with me.
So, while a part of me wants to just accept my fate, book the trip, and go into massive credit card debt, the other part of me did some research. I found that while they aren’t the bougie, expensive Caribbean vacations I imagined, there are still quite a few destinations that are budget-friendly and would make for a great time!
- Panama City Beach, Florida
-
This one, for me, is ranked No. 1 in spring break destinations just because of its convenience. Panama City Beach (PCB) has beautiful beaches and great food, and it’s only a two-hour drive from Tallahassee, meaning that if you have to cut hotels or Airbnb from your budget, you can always make it a day trip.
From live music at Schooners Last Local Beach Club to great burgers and seafood at Hook’d Pier Bar and Grill, there’s no shortage of places to visit at PCB. If you’re feeling like reconnecting with nature (which isn’t necessarily my cup of tea, but it’s nice to have the option), there are campsites like St. Andrews State Park that offer nature trails and beach access.
There are also plenty of housing accommodations, with Airbnb’s starting as low as $100 a night, and an array of hotels in the area. You’ll probably have little issues finding somewhere to stay for the night.
- Sanibel Island, Florida
-
Sanibel Island, like PCB, offers sun, sand, and sustenance. It’s a great option for those of us who live further down South, as it’s less than a three-hour drive from Fort Lauderdale.
This is, however, a much more low-key vibe. Imagine reading, sunrise walks on the beach, and home-cooked meals back at the Airbnb. I personally think this is a good relaxing girl’s trip or even a solo trip if you’re looking to unwind and feel zen.
- Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
-
Now, while I did say that a Caribbean vacation would destroy my wallet, that’s not to say it’s impossible. Punta Cana is a great place to get the most out of your money by staying at an all-inclusive resort.
Expedia is a great travel tool. I use it to book almost all of my out-of-the-country vacations because everything’s in one place. It lets you book your flights, stays, and excursions all together. You can even plan group vacations by inviting friends to view your itinerary and book the same flights, stays, and excursions.
Just remember to be careful what you book and do some research beforehand! There are several resorts I’ve stayed at and have had no complaints about, like Impressive Punta Cana and Melia Punta Cana.
- Cancun, Mexico
-
As far as budget-friendly Caribbean vacation options go, Cancun is another great one. There are tons of reputable and beautiful resorts, most of which are also all-inclusive and can be found on Expedia or another travel website, like Hotels.com.
Cancun is very well known for its nightlife, and it’s a very popular spring break destination. So, it’s not only an opportunity to go with your friends but also a chance to make new friends with other college students.
While Cancun and Punta Cana are going to be on the pricier side of budget-friendly, if you’re looking for a tropical, exotic spring break experience, I think these locations are the best, most economical options.
- Savannah, Georgia
-
I wanted to add one more spring break destination that doesn’t consist of just beaches and sun, and I think Savannah, Georgia, is the best addition to the list. It’s the perfect blend between cute and historic, with many coffee shops and local stores that are super aesthetic.
There’s also an amazing place called Hueys that serves homemade, award-winning beignets all day. I think that alone makes the trip to Savannah worthwhile!
While I must admit that being a broke college student is hard, that doesn’t mean I’m going to sit back and do nothing. With the right planning and savings, any of these trips can be made a reality. What I’ve found works best for me is saving just a little bit at a time. Even adding $10 every week or so can add up to quite a good spring break budget. So, don’t be afraid to take the first step!
