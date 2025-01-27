5 Affordable Spring Break Destinations That Are College Girl Approved

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Traveling is one of my favorite things in the world. All I can think about while I’m cooped up in my apartment, hiding from the cold, is jumping on a plane and being transported to sunbathing on a white sand beach in the Caribbean. However, my college girl wallet doesn’t necessarily agree with me.

So, while a part of me wants to just accept my fate, book the trip, and go into massive credit card debt, the other part of me did some research. I found that while they aren’t the bougie, expensive Caribbean vacations I imagined, there are still quite a few destinations that are budget-friendly and would make for a great time!

While I must admit that being a broke college student is hard, that doesn’t mean I’m going to sit back and do nothing. With the right planning and savings, any of these trips can be made a reality. What I’ve found works best for me is saving just a little bit at a time. Even adding $10 every week or so can add up to quite a good spring break budget. So, don’t be afraid to take the first step!

