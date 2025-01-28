5 Lip Products That Have Been Tried, Tested, and Are Totally Worth the Hype

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As a lip product enthusiast, I’ve tried nearly every viral option, from Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment to Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme.

Staying on budget and exploring the latest trends can be tough for college students, so here are five affordable, standout lip treatments that have become staples in my journey of endless experimentation:

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

The Laneige trend may have faded, but I’m still at the restaurant (if you know, you know). Think about it: Do you know anyone who still uses Laneige lip products? Most people would likely answer yes, and I certainly would. This lip mask was often hard to find and sold out because it was featured in Vogue’s “Kate Moss’s Guide to Restorative Wellness and Cool-Girl Beauty” article. It’s also because the lip mask has been a game-changer for many users. The combination of hyaluronic acid, oils, lip butter, and vitamin C keeps my lips constantly hydrated. One of my main concerns with lip products is how quickly they wear off. However, when I apply this sleeping mask at night, I can still feel it on my lips when I wake up the next morning. It also gives me a glossy finish, making it perfect for layering over my lip tint. This allows me to dress up my look without needing to reapply lip gloss multiple times throughout the night. Although it may have peaked in 2022, it’ll always hold the number one spot in my heart!

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah St Luce (@hanstluce) This product will always be included in my routine. I keep at least one in my car, apartment, and backpack at all times. It’s the product I find myself using the most due to its variety of tints: clear, citrus coral, beige, nude, light pink, cherry red, and cocoa. Instead of going for an elaborate lip routine for class, I carry my Summer Fridays lip balm with me. The application is incredibly smooth and easy, and I’ve noticed that many glosses or thicker balms can feel sticky or heavy, but this one is neither. It glides on effortlessly, providing a delicate layer of shine and shimmer, depending on the tint I choose. It’s perfect for everyday activities, adding a touch of color and sparkle to my lips.

Elf Glow Reviver Lip Oil

I’m generally not a fan of lip oils, but this product is a different story. There are so many great points to highlight. First off, it’s only $8! Now, that’s what I call “ballin’ on a budget.” With ten different shades ranging from lighter pinks to deeper reds and browns, there’s something for everyone. One of my main issues with lip oils is that they can be either too sticky and hard to spread or too watery and evaporate quickly. This oil strikes a nice balance; it has the perfect consistency that enhances the natural undertones of my lips. I could wear this product comfortably all day, and it gets even better! There’s also a Reviver Lip Oil Glimmer line, which means you can grab it as a lip gloss for just $8, as well!

Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rhode skin (@rhode) With the colder winter we’re experiencing, the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment has become a must-have for me! It has a thicker consistency, which makes it extremely hydrating and effective in preventing my lips from getting chapped. When the unexpected snow hit Tallahassee, this was the first product I reached for to keep my lips moisturized in the cold, dry air. Recently, Rhode launched tinted peptide lip treatments, making these products even more versatile. Even if you’re a Selena Gomez stan, I promise you this is a product you won’t want to miss out on trying.

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip