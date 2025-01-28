5 Lip Products That Have Been Tried, Tested, and Are Totally Worth the Hype

As a lip product enthusiast, I’ve tried nearly every viral option, from Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment to Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme.
Staying on budget and exploring the latest trends can be tough for college students, so here are five affordable, standout lip treatments that have become staples in my journey of endless experimentation:
- Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
-
The Laneige trend may have faded, but I’m still at the restaurant (if you know, you know). Think about it: Do you know anyone who still uses Laneige lip products? Most people would likely answer yes, and I certainly would. This lip mask was often hard to find and sold out because it was featured in Vogue’s “Kate Moss’s Guide to Restorative Wellness and Cool-Girl Beauty” article. It’s also because the lip mask has been a game-changer for many users.
The combination of hyaluronic acid, oils, lip butter, and vitamin C keeps my lips constantly hydrated. One of my main concerns with lip products is how quickly they wear off. However, when I apply this sleeping mask at night, I can still feel it on my lips when I wake up the next morning.
It also gives me a glossy finish, making it perfect for layering over my lip tint. This allows me to dress up my look without needing to reapply lip gloss multiple times throughout the night. Although it may have peaked in 2022, it’ll always hold the number one spot in my heart!
- Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
-
This product will always be included in my routine. I keep at least one in my car, apartment, and backpack at all times. It’s the product I find myself using the most due to its variety of tints: clear, citrus coral, beige, nude, light pink, cherry red, and cocoa. Instead of going for an elaborate lip routine for class, I carry my Summer Fridays lip balm with me.
The application is incredibly smooth and easy, and I’ve noticed that many glosses or thicker balms can feel sticky or heavy, but this one is neither. It glides on effortlessly, providing a delicate layer of shine and shimmer, depending on the tint I choose. It’s perfect for everyday activities, adding a touch of color and sparkle to my lips.
- Elf Glow Reviver Lip Oil
-
I’m generally not a fan of lip oils, but this product is a different story. There are so many great points to highlight. First off, it’s only $8! Now, that’s what I call “ballin’ on a budget.” With ten different shades ranging from lighter pinks to deeper reds and browns, there’s something for everyone.
One of my main issues with lip oils is that they can be either too sticky and hard to spread or too watery and evaporate quickly. This oil strikes a nice balance; it has the perfect consistency that enhances the natural undertones of my lips.
I could wear this product comfortably all day, and it gets even better! There’s also a Reviver Lip Oil Glimmer line, which means you can grab it as a lip gloss for just $8, as well!
- Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment
-
With the colder winter we’re experiencing, the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment has become a must-have for me! It has a thicker consistency, which makes it extremely hydrating and effective in preventing my lips from getting chapped. When the unexpected snow hit Tallahassee, this was the first product I reached for to keep my lips moisturized in the cold, dry air.
Recently, Rhode launched tinted peptide lip treatments, making these products even more versatile. Even if you’re a Selena Gomez stan, I promise you this is a product you won’t want to miss out on trying.
- Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip
-
I have to admit that I didn’t pay much attention to this product until December when my sister insisted I try it. I feel like I’ve been hearing about it since the summer of 2023, but I was never quite convinced to make a purchase. I regret that now!
Not only do they offer more shades of pink than I ever imagined, but there’s also an impressive variety of options. They have the maracuja juicy lip plump, plump shimmer, plumping oil, vinyl, balm, shift, plumping gloss, liquid lip, and cream. While some people may not prefer glosses and oils as much as I do, I believe this deserved a spot in my top five. There’s bound to be something for everyone.
I wear different shades depending on the occasion and adore them all. They glide on like butter, and I truly love how they feel on my lips. You really can’t go wrong with any of these products!
Whether you prefer lip glosses, balms, tinted, or tint-free options, I hope there’s a product on this list that inspires you to try something new. Once you find the products that work best for you, it’s hard to go back!
