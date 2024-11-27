Birthday Coming Up? Here Are 5 Activities You Can Do To Celebrate

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Your birthday rolls around once a year every year, so it’s only right that you want to do something to feel special on it! Going out to dinner with friends is always a great time, and going out can be fun, too, if that’s more your style.

However, that can start to get a little repetitive year after year, and those can’t possibly be the only two options out there. Here are a few fun, non-basic ways to celebrate your birthday:

Afternoon Tea Party

Celebrating your birthday with a tea party can be done in two ways. The first is making a reservation for you and your friends at a professional tea room where you’ll be served afternoon tea, finger snacks, and the whole nine yards. All Things Tea, a local tea room in Tallahassee, has a delectable November Afternoon Tea Menu posted that includes vanilla creme scones, butternut squash soup, and, of course, the classic cucumber and cream cheese finger sandwiches to go with your tea. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TeaTime Magazine (@teatimemagazine) For the second way, it’s time to open up Pinterest and get started on your afternoon tea party mood board. Doing it yourself might not be that hard! You can gather inspiration for the theme, attire, food, drink, and setup, then get to prepping. If you have a spacious apartment, you can set up the tea party right in your own home. You could even host your afternoon tea party in the park if the weather is nice around that time of year.

POTTERY PAINTING

Color Me Mine is coming soon to Tallahassee, and it might be the perfect place to celebrate your next birthday. If you don’t know what Color Me Mine is, you pick out a piece of already fired pottery, and you paint it! They take care of all the details for glazing the work, and when your piece is done, they’ll let you know, and you can go back to the studio to pick it up. Color Me Mine is well-prepared to host your birthday party. They have a dedicated page on their website for reserving party packages in the studio. Just be aware that large parties that are specifically reserved as birthday events will cost more money than a small “group of friends” who “happen” to go to the studio together for no particular reason (wink wink). If you’re feeling creative and have a smaller handful of people that you want to celebrate with, pottery painting is a great birthday activity!

pottery making

On an incredibly similar — yet slightly different note — if you’re looking for something more intimate for a very, very small group, or if you and your partner are looking for a unique birthday activity to do together, you can take a class at a pottery studio and actually make the pieces yourself. Tallahassee Clay Arts offers a special One Shot Wheel Class with no experience needed, where an instructor will guide you through throwing clay on the wheel for the first time. This class takes your piece from start to finish — you have the option to glaze and take home any pieces you create during your birthday one-shot class.

day trip to the beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St. George Island, Florida #stgeorgeisland (@sgiflorida) Nicknamed “Florida’s Forgotten Coast,” St. George Island is a great place to make a birthday destination out of. Pack your group into the car and day-trip over to try the fresh, local seafood at dozens of restaurants, shop together in cute boutiques, and swim along the Gulf Coast. You can even book a fishing trip with an experienced fisherman guide while you’re there. The Franklin County website for St. George Island offers a free visitor’s guide to help plan your trip and make sure you won’t miss the hidden gems the Forgotten Coast has to offer while you’re all celebrating.

bowling