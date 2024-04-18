Anti-Fast Fashion? Shop at These 5 Environmentally-Friendly Clothing Brands

We’re all aware of fast fashion, AKA the rapid production of inexpensive and trendy clothing. We know about the environmental impacts of fast fashion, like the excessive waste and environmental degradation it contributes. We also know about its negative social aspects, including the exploitation of labor.
These days, fast fashion is everywhere. I know it can feel like a losing battle trying to combat this industry that has seemingly taken over the world, but I’m here to tell you that there is hope! As more awareness is brought to light about the negatives of fast fashion, more sustainable brands are emerging. I’ve compiled a list of five brands that are fighting the battle against fast fashion.
- Yes Friends
Yes Friends launched just a few years ago in 2021, but this brand is making waves. Yes Friends came into existence to make ethical clothing affordable, despite the common misconception that all sustainable clothing is expensive. Made with organic cotton, ethical shirts go for $10 and jeans for $45. With these prices, there’s not much to complain about when it comes to this brand.
- CHNGE
CHNGE has a running count of how much money they have donated to different organizations. As of April 2024, this brand has donated over $760,402 to environmental causes like Stand For Trees, as well as civic engagement programs like March For Our Lives. When you shop at CHNGE, you can pick a non-profit of your choosing to donate to. This brand is on the pricier side with sweatshirts around $100 and T-shirts around $40, but in my opinion, it’s totally worth it. You can get a trendy graphic tee and support a cause you’re passionate about.
- Lucy & Yak
Since 2017, Lucy & Yak has made it their mission to create fun, unique clothing while remaining environmentally friendly. Every item is either organic, recycled, or made from waste. Re-Yak is an initiative where if you bring in your old Lucy & Yak clothing to any store, you’ll get a discount on your next purchase. Prices range from $20 tanks to $60 pants, but this store has something for everyone. They also have a really cute and engaging website where you can learn about their story and what they stand for.
- bibico
Opposed to fast fashion, Bibico implements a slow fashion policy. Bibico values timeless styles, natural and sustainable materials, and ethical production. They design and manufacture two collections a year that are produced in small numbers, ensuring there is as little waste as possible. With such a small team (just a married couple named Snow and Tim), their prices are steep, but if you have the means, I would encourage supporting their small business.
- No Nasties
No Nasties is my personal favorite from this list. This company omits zero waste and is 300% carbon-negative. The website has a running count of the liters of water saved, the kilograms of carbon they’ve offset, and the number of trees they’ve planted. And, compared to the other brands I highlighted, No Nasties isn’t terribly expensive. They have really cute knit tops for $28, and lots of work-appropriate yet stylish skirts for as low as $16.
As a broke college girl myself (I have a hard time making purchases over $20), I completely understand if these brands are out of your price range. Lucky for you, there’s always another option: thrifting! I absolutely love a good thrift find, and it’s one of the best ways to shop sustainably. And you’ll be the only one to have that top or those jeans. Remember, there’s a difference between thrift stores and vintage stores. If you end up at a vintage store, then you’ll find every item to be over $100. But thrift stores are where you can buy five items for $30.
