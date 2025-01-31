​​4 Ways To Incorporate Medievalcore Fashion Into Your 2025 Wardrobe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

In the new year, many of us may be striving to reinvent aspects of our personal style. While I think it’s important to stay true to yourself, it can be fun to mix things up sometimes. If you’re anything like me, you’ve been seeing a lot of 2025 trend prediction articles and videos.

One trend that sticks out to me is medievalcore, a fashion aesthetic that takes inspiration from elements of the medieval era and modernizes them for today. As someone who loves period dramas and cottagecore, this is right up my alley. I’m definitely excited to incorporate medievalcore into my wardrobe this year, and here’s how you can do the same:

LAYER FABRICS AND TEXTURES Incorporating fabrics and textures is a quick and easy way to adopt any aesthetic. Trying out a few velvet, silk, or satin pieces could be a simple, effective way to begin incorporating this trend into your wardrobe. Whether it’s a dress, a matching set, or maybe just a jacket, these fabrics instantly elevate any outfit and remind me of medieval gowns. Linens can be used to channel billowy medieval shirts and nightgowns for a more casual look. It just depends on which side of medievalcore you’re going for. To me, the right fabric can immediately evoke medieval vibes, so this may be a good place to start! Try Out Tapestry-Inspired Pieces View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔢𝔳𝔢𝔯𝔩𝔦𝔫𝔢𝔱 📓🦇 (@everlinet) Tapestries are an iconic staple of medieval art, so wearing clothing featuring tapestry designs is a great way to put a unique spin on the medievalcore trend. I think tapestry details are gorgeous, and I’ve personally been looking for cute tapestry-inspired pieces myself. I’ve seen tapestry-patterned corset tops all over Pinterest and TikTok, but I’d also love to see this in more types of clothing. Maybe dresses, skirts, or jackets? Anything, really. Even if it’s just a pattern or a print, tapestry-inspired clothing always gives off regal energy to me. I’m looking forward to wearing tapestry-inspired pieces this year and living my best medieval maiden life. incorporate cool metals @imsincerelyhannah Medieval-core jewelry tour ,🏰 . . . #personalstyle #darkacademia #medieval #jewelry #thriftfinds #medievalcore #fantasystyle #fantasy ♬ Army Dreamers – Kate Bush Never underestimate the power of accessories. In the vein of chainmail armor, a lot of metal jewelry can be styled to create a medieval vibe. Think metal belts, chains, layered necklaces, earrings, and rings. You could wear a mix of metals with pearls, pendants, and charms if you’re going for a medieval princess look. Alternatively, I’ve been seeing a lot of sword jewelry, and I think that perfectly encapsulates medievalcore, especially if you’re instead going for a medieval knight look. Metallic headbands could also be very cool. Whatever floats your medieval boat. flaunt a medieval hairstyle @faithieeanne Attempting medieval princess hair, yall lemma know if you want me to buy a snead 🤭 ♬ Irish and Celtic miscellaneous ethnic music(219916) – KK I think medieval-inspired hairstyles are a cost-effective and adorable way to embrace medievalcore in 2025. While there might be a learning curve, I’m sure the results will be stunning. Embracing your hair’s natural texture is a great place to start. Incorporating braids, half-up, half-down hairstyles, or even more complex updos could upgrade any look and give off medieval cool girl vibes. I definitely have a lot to learn before I perfect any medieval-inspired hairstyles, but I’m excited to learn!

Whether you’re drawn to the escapism of the medievalcore aesthetic or you’re just looking to spice up your style in 2025, I think it’s fun to play with fashion and make it your own. As someone who’s always been drawn to the medieval revival of the 1960s, I’m so happy that medievalcore is having its day in the sun this year.

If you’re interested, think about turning on a medieval playlist (or a medieval-style cover of your favorite song) and sprinkling some medievalcore into your outfits this year. I know I will!

