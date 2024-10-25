4 Ways I Embrace a Grandma-Coded Lifestyle in College

College is crazy. With classes, friends, and unlimited opportunities to do things, finding ways to relax and ground yourself is important. I’m always willing to try new things, but I’ve found the hobbies I enjoy the most are “grandma” hobbies. This name is given to any activity that someone could imagine their grandmother doing.
Funnily enough, my favorite grandma hobbies were instilled by my two grandmothers. At times when I need peace, I indulge in these four cozy hobbies:
- Reading
-
If you’ve been wanting to get into reading or want to read more, this is your sign!
Truthfully, I don’t feel complete unless I have a book on me, whether it’s a physical book, e-book, or audiobook. I take my Goodreads yearly reading goal very seriously. I used to be glued to the pages of a book as a kid, but last year, I realized that I hadn’t read much in college, so I made my 2024 New Year’s resolution to read more. Right now, I’ve read 46 books out of my total goal of 50.
Some nights I’d much rather curl up with a book than go out with my friends. I’ve always considered reading an escape, a way to travel to different times and places. I’ve learned a lot by reading and have even found myself writing my own stories, exploring characters and situations.
- crocheting
-
Although I only picked up this hobby in January, crocheting has consumed my life. I own over 10 hooks, a yarn bag, and numerous yarn skeins in different colors and weights. This hobby allows me to use my imagination and create things I’d never have expected.
I’m the kind of person who always needs to do something with their hands, so finding this hobby was perfect. It’s extremely satisfying to make something yourself. Some of my projects have included blankets, tote bags, tops, and plushies.
Recently, I’ve been making different granny squares, which are patterns made into repetitive rounds that make squares. When finished, granny squares can be combined to create many different things like bags and blankets. I think this would be a great place to start learning crochet basics and types of stitches.
If you’re interested in starting a new and rewarding hobby, I couldn’t recommend crocheting enough!
- Drinking Tea
-
Don’t get me wrong. I love coffee, but my first love was tea. I’ve had friends describe tea as “wet leaf juice,” but I refuse to let people bash this versatile drink. It’s good hot or iced; there are so many flavors, and there are several ways to customize it!
My favorite tea brand is Twinings because it’s affordable and has a variety of flavors. When I studied abroad in London, I even got to visit their in-person store. As an avid tea drinker, this was a dream come true.
Another pro is the beneficial properties of certain teas. For example, chamomile tea has been linked to reducing stress and helping with sleep. Peppermint and ginger tea are considered helpful with indigestion. I also find a hot cup of tea extremely soothing when studying, sick, or in need of a break from life in general.
- Puzzles
-
I got back into puzzles after a long hiatus around March 2020. The pandemic helped me get back into activities I normally didn’t have the time for. Soon enough, I was completing one puzzle after another. To this day, there’s always a puzzle being worked on at my house. The Disney Thomas Kinkade puzzles are my favorite!
I don’t have the space to do one in my sorority house, but I always look forward to going home to start a new one.
I’ve come to terms with my grandma-coded hobbies. Indulging in cozier activities has helped me find the peace I need as a busy college student. If you’re looking for something new to do, consider trying out any of these activities!
