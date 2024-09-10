My 4 Favorite Day Trips From Tallahassee

This summer, I spent the majority of my time living and working in Tallahassee. Many of my friends had decided to also stay for the summer. Since none of us were taking classes, we had the opportunity to knock places off our bucket lists, like stores and restaurants that we’d been meaning to visit during the previous semesters. Among these bucket list items, we also took several day trips.
All of these destinations are conveniently located less than two hours away, allowing lots of time to explore the area and get back home at a reasonable hour. They also have a variety of activities to suit anyone’s tastes in your friend group!
- Marianna, FL
-
Marianna is home to Florida Caverns State Park, where we went on a cave tour and hiked one of its many trails. The cave tour was my favorite part and a welcome break from the Florida summer heat. Our tour guide provided supplemental information on the cavern’s history. In addition to the sightseeing, the park also has access to swimming, paddling, and camping. Although my friends and I focused on the park during our trip, we drove through a cute downtown area that could also be worth exploring.
- St. George Island, FL
-
The drive to St. George Island took us through towns far from the interstate and along the picturesque coast of Apalachicola Bay. Once we crossed the bridge to the island, we parked at the public beach access and spent the day reading, swimming, and eating our pub subs. Before we drove back to Tallahassee, we stopped at Coffee and Cream, a dual Starbucks and ice cream shop, for a sweet treat. St. George Island feels more isolated than other beaches in the panhandle. I found it more relaxing than my overcrowded beach hometown.
- Thomasville, GA
-
Just north of Tallahassee over the Florida-Georgia border, Thomasville is a charming southern town with a gorgeous downtown area. Street parking is free and close to all the shops and restaurants. A few of our favorite stops included The Bookshelf (an independent bookstore that also sells fudge), Fuzzy Goat (a yarn and needle arts store), and Imagination Emporium (a children’s toy store). There were multiple boutiques, consignment stores, and places to thrift, as well. We didn’t get lunch in Thomasville, but every restaurant and cafe seemed worth a try!
- Monticello, FL
-
While on the smaller side, our focus while visiting Monticello was attending the Monticello Opera House’s production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Before the show, we went to Rev Café for dinner, a restaurant specializing in Southern-style cuisine. The cast of Sweeney Todd was very talented and featured a few FSU theater and music students. Sadly, most of the stores downtown closed before we got in town, but we walked through the surrounding neighborhoods and admired the older homes.
As someone who loves a good road trip, finding easy places to visit from my college town felt like a necessity. I made great memories on these trips and grew closer to my college friends. In the future, I can’t wait to revisit these locations and discover what else they have to offer!
