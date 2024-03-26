3 Ways I Plan for a Hot Girl Summer in Spring

With the spring equinox on March 19, we’re technically just introducing spring, but I’m already preparing for summer. Perhaps this is because I can’t relax until I know what my plans for the summer look like, which is why I like to strategize during the spring. “Hot girl summers,” as coined by rapper Megan Thee Stallion, don’t just come out of thin air. Unfortunately, you have to plan them.
Now, you don’t have to plan your summers down to the hour. However, spontaneous trips are only fun when they’re cheap, but they’re usually only ever affordable because of underlying problems. Here are three things that I’ve learned to do to not waste my summer.
- Look for resume-boosting Opportunities
Since I’m entering my gap year, I’ve already started applying for jobs. While working may not be something that everyone wants or needs to do, having a summer job or internship is a good way to beef up my resume while I have time on my hands. Gaining some experience in your field is no small thing. If Megan Thee Stallion has taught me anything, it’s that being a hot girl has to do with getting your education and skills up more than anything else. Look for opportunities in your area or in new places that you can explore.
- Build Up Your Stamina
Ever since I spent a summer in London abroad and nearly felt my legs trying to fall off my first week there, I’ve learned to hit the gym, especially if I plan to take a trip and explore everywhere imaginable on foot. I may not hit the gym like I’m preparing for war, like Megan Thee Stallion, but I like to make sure I have good stamina. Summers can be spontaneous, and I don’t ever want to not go somewhere or do something because I’m physically exhausted.
- Set Goals
The last thing I like to do to prepare for a hot girl summer in spring is set goals. It can be so easy to breeze through summer and come out feeling like you didn’t do anything, but I’ve found that setting goals I can go back to helps me put things into perspective.
It’s easy to visit somewhere or do something and still complain that you should have done more, but that isn’t a fun or healthy mindset. Having attainable goals helps me zoom out, appreciate my summer more, and remember what I was able to do. If I hit June and feel like I haven’t done enough at that point, I have something to guide me to get out of a slump.
All in all, I don’t think that you should concentrate on making sure your summer vacations are perfectly crafted experiences. My favorite experiences have been from things I didn’t plan or expect. Remember that a true hot girl summer isn’t about being a jet setter or incredibly social. A hot girl summer is absolutely what you make of it. If you want to attend concerts or go backpacking, raving, researching, or just learn to knit, make sure you’re enjoying yourself!
