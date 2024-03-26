3 Ways I Plan for a Hot Girl Summer in Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

With the spring equinox on March 19, we’re technically just introducing spring, but I’m already preparing for summer. Perhaps this is because I can’t relax until I know what my plans for the summer look like, which is why I like to strategize during the spring. “Hot girl summers,” as coined by rapper Megan Thee Stallion, don’t just come out of thin air. Unfortunately, you have to plan them.

Now, you don’t have to plan your summers down to the hour. However, spontaneous trips are only fun when they’re cheap, but they’re usually only ever affordable because of underlying problems. Here are three things that I’ve learned to do to not waste my summer.

All in all, I don’t think that you should concentrate on making sure your summer vacations are perfectly crafted experiences. My favorite experiences have been from things I didn’t plan or expect. Remember that a true hot girl summer isn’t about being a jet setter or incredibly social. A hot girl summer is absolutely what you make of it. If you want to attend concerts or go backpacking, raving, researching, or just learn to knit, make sure you’re enjoying yourself!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!