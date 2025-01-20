3 Tips for Thrifting Your Dream Winter Wardrobe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Currently, a major cold front is projected to hit the United States. This isn’t just any cold front, though! Temperatures have been dropping rapidly, leaving residents of the South — who aren’t consistently facing the cold — with no choice but to scramble to the mall and find a semi-appropriate winter coat.

Of course, the issue with this is that in a region where temperatures rarely drop below 50 degrees on a good day, how can one justify dropping the full price for clothing that’ll be worn for a month? The good news is that you don’t have to! All it takes is a good eye, and you can thrift your entire winter style for small prices.

So, here are three tips for thrifting your winter wardrobe!

Befriend Online Secondhand Stores View this post on Instagram A post shared by Depop (@depop) A good thrift run can be an all-day event. I think it’s important to leave no clothing rack undiscovered, but this can take up a whole afternoon, let alone trying everything on. Some people just don’t have that time, and that’s okay. Online secondhand stores like Depop, Vinted, and Poshmark can be your best friend! If anything, these stores make the thrifting process foolproof for beginners. Instead of spending a full day at Goodwill, you can type your winter wear-of-choice into the search bar and watch all the possibilities pile up. When using these sites, it’s essentially impossible not to find exactly what you’re looking for in exactly your size. It truly is the best of both worlds and great for beginner thrifters! Could you pay a prettier penny for a pre-used puffer jacket on Depop than you could at Goodwill? Sure. But if you don’t want to be at the bins all day, these sites can be your go-to. Leave No Stone Unturned @jessiwormz Most of these are available on my Depop shop @jessiwormz !!! #sustainablefashion #thrifted #depop #vintage #babytees #secondhand ♬ original sound – esha tewari In my opinion, what makes someone a good thrifter is their vision. It takes an eye to look at a children’s Disney t-shirt and turn it into a baby tee. Because of this, I leave no section of a thrift store unexplored. This means exploring the children’s, women’s, and men’s sections — essentially, any section with a clothing rack is combed through. You might be thinking, “Well, I have no business in the men’s coat section,” or “Why would I wear a children’s long sleeve?” But think about it. All the potential oversized coats and layering tees are left undiscovered if you limit yourself to one section! To truly get a bang for my buck, I always explore all possibilities. Research Locations The age-old piece of advice passed down from every thrifter I’ve met is to know where the good shops are. Thrift finds in small towns can be fewer and far between when compared to finds in bigger areas. Can you still discover amazing and affordable pieces at your nearby Goodwill? Of course, there’s no doubt about it! But if you have the time — and the will — consider taking a trip to a Goodwill that’s a little out of your way. Oftentimes, thrift stores carry different items based on the demographics of those living in the area. For example, a location in Tallahassee is naturally going to carry more youthful styles because of the influx of college students. So, remember to try to cater your location of choice to the pieces you have your eye on!

Putting together your winter wardrobe doesn’t have to be hard, and it doesn’t have to drain your bank account, either. You can find hidden gems everywhere, but you just have to look and trust the process.

