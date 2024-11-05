3 Little Things That Bring Me Joy in My Busiest Semester Yet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

This year is filled to the brim with exams, student organization elections, working a job, holidays, and presidential elections — oh my! The list goes on. I’m declaring my fifth semester at FSU my busiest! I definitely have more mental breakdowns than opportunities for naps than I’d care to admit. Regardless, I love being busy and can’t sit still.

When I’m not working, doing school work, or attending a student organization meeting, you can find me getting a sweet treat with my best friends or binge-watching the latest Netflix reality TV show. However, I can get caught up in life’s busiest and most exciting moments and forget to take care of myself. As a result, when I’m feeling overwhelmed or stressed, I try to do small things for myself or find happiness in the little things! I wanted to share a list of my little joys in life, and maybe you’ll find yours!

lip gloss View this post on Instagram A post shared by rhode skin (@rhode) When I feel all over the place, the least I can do is try to look put together. One of the ways I do this is using lip gloss or any lip product really. If the day calls for it, I’ll do a light makeup routine (eyebrow gel, mascara, blush) to finish off the look, and I immediately feel ready for my day. Another reason this helps me is because my makeup routine normally doesn’t take more than 10 minutes which helps this girl-on-the-go who also hates being late. Also, I’m pro-lip gloss and lip product because I hate having dry lips (ex-Accutane user here), and usually, it’s an affordable purchase if I’m ever in the mood to treat myself or add something new to my makeup bag. In fact, I just impulsively purchased my first Rhode Beauty Peptide Lip Tint, and it couldn’t bring me more joy. a notebook This is so basic, and maybe this is normal people’s equivalent to a planner, but amid an extremely busy day and minor mental breakdown, I purchased a notebook at FSU’s bookstore. I used it to write out my to-do list and organize my priorities for the day. Recently, I’ve had to write a speech for Panhellenic elections, this article, and an essay question for a scholarship, and while normally I use Google Docs or Word, I hated everything I typed or came up with. To ease my anxiety and writer’s block, I turned to my notebook to handwrite all of these projects, and it worked! Besides minor editing, I finally loved everything I wrote. This notebook has become a staple in my school backpack. Panera Sip Club View this post on Instagram A post shared by Panera Bread (@panerabread) As I said before, I love a sweet treat and a fun drink definitely falls in that category. I joined the Panera Sip Club in August after I realized I was going to be spending hours in the FSU Student Union for Panhellenic Sorority Fall Formal Recruitment preparations. I felt I needed a coffee in the morning and a Dr. Pepper in the afternoon every day. I’m not saying this was good for me physically, but it did give me something to look forward to and helped keep me attentive. Post-recruitment, I find myself in the area often, so keeping the membership has helped give me little pick-me-ups on busy days. Panera Sip Club is currently free for the first three months, and after the trial, it’s $14.99 per month. It’s safe to say I’ll be renewing my membership after my trial ends this month.

I hope these tips help you get through your busiest days, as they’ve definitely been my saviors. Finals season is probably going to be hectic for many of us, so let’s find those little joys to help us make it through!

