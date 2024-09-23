3 Places I’m Shopping at for My Business Casual Wardrobe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

When I was a freshman, I had my first interview for a scholarship along with the opportunity to go to New York City with the Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship. I felt so excited, nervous, and…unprepared. My mom is in human resources, so I grew up watching her hire people and learned the do’s and don’ts of professionalism and getting a job. Regardless, I still was extremely anxious and had absolutely zero ideas on what to wear.

Luckily, my mom was able to drive up to Tallahassee for the day, and we got to shop for my first business casual together! With her help, and the possibilities of in-person shopping, I found multiple outfits and stores that I continue to shop at today. Long story short, I didn’t get the scholarship opportunity, but I did gain two business casual outfits and a valuable interview experience.

With the Career Fair and job and internship search season upon us, it’s important to know how to dress and be prepared to make the best impressions on potential employers!

H&M H&M is one of my first stops and recommendations. They carry a wide range of sizes, from XS to 4XL, and have affordable price points. As a retail entrepreneurship major, I appreciate the business casual styles in various colors like pink and baby blue, and their range of fun prints and fabrics. I like to have a little fun with my business casual outfits, and H&M allows me to do this in an affordable, classic, yet trendy way! I also appreciate and understand that these clothes don’t need to be investment pieces for me yet. Since I entered college three years ago, my body has changed so much, and I know I’d be devastated if my expensive business casual clothes didn’t fit anymore. I’ll start investing once I get my first big-girl job post-grad! Old Navy View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Navy (@oldnavy) I love Old Navy. Old Navy’s “Pixie” collection is where you’ll find all their best business casual staples. You’ll find most styles in standard colors like white, black, beige, black, and grey. I also appreciate the wide range of sizes (XS to 4XL) and their tall and petite lengths! Old Navy always has a sale going on, so there’s a high chance you won’t need to buy something at full price. It also has great belts, small professional purses, and shoes. Old Navy aims to be family-friendly, so you can shop with peace of mind, knowing everything will be appropriate for a Career Fair or professional opportunity. FSU Career Center Clothing Closet View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Career Center (@fsucareercenter) Last, but certainly not least, try stopping by FSU’s Career Center and go shopping in their closet for free! As a Florida State student, you can get four free pieces of clothing per semester from the Career Center. They collect donations year-round and carry everything from full suits to blouses to shoes for everyone. This is a great resource offered for us students, so I recommend going at least once during your time at FSU! Just make an appointment through NoleNetwork super early in advance.

Good luck to everyone during the Career Fair season! Happy shopping!

