3 Hobbies To Keep You Busy if TikTok Gets Banned (Again)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you’re anything like me — or the other millions of Americans on TikTok — you might’ve also felt like the world was ending when the app was suspended two weeks ago. That suspension only lasted a mere 14 hours! Instead of panicking about how bored you’d be if TikTok was banned permanently, just imagine how much you could be doing with all that free time.

Even if TikTok does end up sticking around, there’s no better time than now to pick up a new hobby. So, here are three cozy hobby ideas to keep you busy, productive, and inspired — no “For You” page required!

Coloring

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobbie Goods (@bobbiegoodsart) Who says coloring is just for children? Light a candle, grab a blanket, and queue your favorite chill playlist. Cozying up with a cute coloring book is a great way to pass the time for any kid at heart, perfect for rainy days to girl’s nights. Coloring books are also ideal for when you’re feeling artsy but aren’t in the mood to draw a masterpiece from scratch. The most popular coloring book shop among hobbyists (and my personal go-to) is none other than Bobbie Goods! With over 200k followers on Instagram, they’ve gained a following for their adorable cast of animal characters and aesthetic scenes featured in their themed books. Once you find a book you love, all you need are some quality brush-tip alcohol markers (I recommend the Ohuhu Brand, which I love), and you’re good to go! You can also collect other stationery items like fine liners or white gel pens for detailing to personalize your pages even more.

Matcha making

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cha Cha Matcha (@chachamatcha) Now, you might be thinking…matcha doesn’t really sound like a hobby. But hear me out — perfecting your matcha technique is an art. I’m not even kidding when I say I go to bed excited to wake up the next morning just so I can start my day with a beautiful latte. It genuinely feels like Christmas every single day! Of course, if you know anything about good matcha, you know it can be a little bit of an investment. Think about it, though: making a cup of matcha at home will always be much cheaper than buying one from a trendy café — and those aren’t made with love. I really like the Jade Leaf brand’s ceremonial grade matcha, which you can get on Amazon, along with a lot of other quality brands. To make things even easier, you can also find kits that include all the tools you need, including a chasen, bamboo spoon, strainer, and bowl! Matcha is also a surprisingly fulfilling hobby for collectors, as you can build collections of whimsical ceramics, your favorite matcha powders, homemade syrups, and other items to spice up your at-home café.

Baking