3 Hobbies To Keep You Busy if TikTok Gets Banned (Again)

If you’re anything like me — or the other millions of Americans on TikTok — you might’ve also felt like the world was ending when the app was suspended two weeks ago. That suspension only lasted a mere 14 hours! Instead of panicking about how bored you’d be if TikTok was banned permanently, just imagine how much you could be doing with all that free time.
Even if TikTok does end up sticking around, there’s no better time than now to pick up a new hobby. So, here are three cozy hobby ideas to keep you busy, productive, and inspired — no “For You” page required!
- Coloring
-
Who says coloring is just for children? Light a candle, grab a blanket, and queue your favorite chill playlist. Cozying up with a cute coloring book is a great way to pass the time for any kid at heart, perfect for rainy days to girl’s nights. Coloring books are also ideal for when you’re feeling artsy but aren’t in the mood to draw a masterpiece from scratch.
The most popular coloring book shop among hobbyists (and my personal go-to) is none other than Bobbie Goods! With over 200k followers on Instagram, they’ve gained a following for their adorable cast of animal characters and aesthetic scenes featured in their themed books.
Once you find a book you love, all you need are some quality brush-tip alcohol markers (I recommend the Ohuhu Brand, which I love), and you’re good to go! You can also collect other stationery items like fine liners or white gel pens for detailing to personalize your pages even more.
- Matcha making
-
Now, you might be thinking…matcha doesn’t really sound like a hobby. But hear me out — perfecting your matcha technique is an art. I’m not even kidding when I say I go to bed excited to wake up the next morning just so I can start my day with a beautiful latte. It genuinely feels like Christmas every single day!
Of course, if you know anything about good matcha, you know it can be a little bit of an investment. Think about it, though: making a cup of matcha at home will always be much cheaper than buying one from a trendy café — and those aren’t made with love.
I really like the Jade Leaf brand’s ceremonial grade matcha, which you can get on Amazon, along with a lot of other quality brands. To make things even easier, you can also find kits that include all the tools you need, including a chasen, bamboo spoon, strainer, and bowl!
Matcha is also a surprisingly fulfilling hobby for collectors, as you can build collections of whimsical ceramics, your favorite matcha powders, homemade syrups, and other items to spice up your at-home café.
- Baking
-
Was anyone else obsessed with Bon Appétit’s test kitchen videos on YouTube during their golden age back in 2019 to 2020? I loved watching the videos of Claire Saffitz trying to recreate popular candies and snacks (I mean, her gourmet Twix?! Iconic).
She has since left Bon Appétit and now posts cooking videos on her own YouTube channel that I cannot stop watching. Whenever she makes a new recipe, I always get super inspired to make something. As a sweet treat fan myself, I love that she wrote two cookbooks dedicated specifically to dessert recipes that are perfect for beginners and seasoned pastry chefs alike, Dessert Person and What’s for Dessert.
Most of the recipes she walks through on her YouTube channel are pulled straight from these cookbooks, too, which is why I think her books are great for people like me who appreciate visuals and in-depth explanations when they follow recipes! Even if you have no idea what I’m talking about — Bon Appétit or Claire Saffitz — there’s still a big chance you’ve baked something at least once before or at least liked a baked good that someone else made.
Whatever the case, baking is the ultimate comfort hobby, whether you want to impress your friends or become the favorite roommate. Practicing with a cookbook is a great way to hone your skills!
Pro tip: if you hate cooking, you could always buy a cookbook as a gift for the chef in your friend group so they can do the work, and you can still enjoy homemade treats! And this is coming from a self-proclaimed friend-group chef herself.
So, whether it’s in preparation for TikTok’s potential permanent ban or simply because you’re looking for some fun new things to try, these three hobbies are sure to bring you all of the quintessential cozy vibes. Who knows? You might just find something you like better than scrolling!
