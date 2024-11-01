4 Hobbies To Keep You Busy This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Every fall, as I see the leaves changing to shades of orange and yellow, I feel inspired to try something new. Usually, I get so overwhelmed with school that it just fades away, but I’m making a point to prevent that from happening this year. This time, I’m channeling my energy into new hobbies. If you feel the same way and want to add some creativity to your life, here are the best hobbies to start with:

bracelet making

I'd like to thank Taylor Swift for making this hobby so popular. If it weren't for the friendship bracelets, I feel like many people would've never fallen in love with creating jewelry, including me! Over the summer, bracelet-making became one of my favorite pastimes because of how peaceful it is. It's super easy to start, and all you need is beads and string! Once I got into the rhythm of beading the bracelet, it was hard for me to put it down. It's the perfect craft to do while watching a cozy fall movie! This is also the perfect DIY gift for your friends! I've given all of my friends different bracelets, and they love them!

painting

Painting is a bit harder to pick up than the other hobbies on this list since most people feel like they aren’t talented enough to paint, but that’s totally untrue! Painting is a hobby for anyone, not just experts. You don’t have to be Vincent van Gogh to paint for fun! Anything I try to paint usually looks like a five-year-old’s art project, but I always have the best time doing it! If you’re not creative like me, you can always pull up Pinterest for some inspiration! Letting loose and painting whatever I feel like has been so freeing to me, and it’s also a great way to unwind.

baking

If you're like me, you compile the most delicious-looking recipes but never actually make them. It's time for that to change! I truly think that baking is the ultimate fall hobby. There are so many treats to make, like pumpkin cookies or cinnamon buns, that totally encapsulate the vibes of fall! There's nothing better than eating a warm dessert fresh out of the oven on a chilly night. Baking with friends is so much fun, too! To me, one of the best feelings in the world is putting on music and dancing around the kitchen while you wait for your sweet treat to bake!

writing