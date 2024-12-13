11 Stocking Stuffers That Are Sure To Be Crowd Favorites

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

On Christmas morning, the gifts under the tree are always something to look forward to. However, one of the things I look forward to the most is the stockings. Here’s a list of things I love to get in my stocking that you can use for your friends and family, too!

Makeup

I think makeup is the thing I look most forward to receiving on Christmas. Whether it’s a restock of my favorite products or trying something new, I’m always eager to get my hands on these products. Some of my personal favorites are lip balm and other lip products. The Burt’s Bees Pomegranate Lip Balm and the Elf Glossy Lip Stains are everyday musts for me, so I love being gifted a restock in my stocking! Stocking stuffers are also a great chance to buy travel or sample sizes of products you want to try before committing to the full-size bottles!

Hair Products

Hair products are easy, trendy gifts with lots of options to choose from. Heat protectants, curling wands, straighteners, hair masks, and heatless curls are just a few products you can gift! While fun, these are also very practical and something I use every day.

Jewelry

@alvjass5 House of Harlow at tjmaxx always has THE best jewelry 😭🩷 and for $12.99 its a steal, ruuuuuun!!! 🫶🏼💖🌸🎀💕 #tjmaxx #tjmaxxfinds #jewelry #bubblenecklace #goldjewelry #goldjewelryaesthetic #girlytok ♬ original sound – worstbvior Jewelry is another fan favorite…and it doesn’t have to be expensive! T.J.Maxx has affordable pieces that are super cute and fun. Getting a new piece of jewelry is so exciting, and I know I’ll make good use of it! Not to mention, it’s the perfect size to fit in a stocking.

Skincare

There are so many great options for skincare! Taking care of my skin is super important to me, and it’s always a fun way to try new things. One of my favorite skincare items to receive is face masks. My favorite one at the moment is the Bliss Pumpkin Powerhouse mask because it leaves my skin so soft and glowy at an affordable price!

Perfumes & Lotions

Nothing is better than smelling like a delight. Perfumes are a great gift that’ll fit in a stocking and can make someone really happy! While many people have a specific scent, I love to try new ones! Sol De Janeiro has a ton of fun scents that get great reviews, so it’s hard to go wrong. Plus, they come in various sizes, so you don’t have to settle on one without trying it.

Socks

Laugh all you want, but the older I get, the more I want things like socks. This year, I asked for these crew socks from American Eagle to wear with sneakers (but there are tons of other brands to choose from). I also love receiving fun holiday socks to wear during the season or funny ones to wear during the school year that’ll make my day a little brighter.

Nail Polish

@thehotblend AD. Not gatekeeping #sofiarichiegrainge ‘s perfect nude nails💅 Using @essie polishes : Boat Loads Of Love In My Sandbox Ballet Slippers Muchi, Muchi Sugar Daddy #pinknails #nudenails #sofiarichiestyle #naturalnails ♬ original sound – Alexandra Teleki If you know someone who loves getting their nails done but doesn’t want to spend a fortune on a nail appointment for them, you can get them a polish in their favorite color! There are tons of brands and shades out there, and it’s always fun to experiment.

Books

Depending on how big your stocking is, these might not fit, but they’re a great gift! I love reading, and when someone gets me their favorite book, I find it both sentimental and useful. I’m always looking for new reads, so this helps me build my bookshelf and try new stories.

Stationery

Stationery is one of my favorite gifts, and I think Christmas is the perfect occasion to ask for things that are fun but practical. You can get cute notepads, sticky notes, colorful pens, or even fun tape colors. If you know someone who’s into scrapbooking, this could be a great way to help them stock up.

Candy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DOVE Chocolate (@dovechocolate) Candy is a classic. After all, what’s Christmas without sweet treats? Chocolate is perfect around the holidays and tons of brands have treats that’ll get you in the spirit! Dove Chocolates make their chocolate wrappers look like presents, complete with a bow. These are festive and yummy, too!

Gift Cards