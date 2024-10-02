Lana Del Rey Married an Alligator Tour Guide?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Yes, you read that title right; the queen has entered her Honeymoon phase as a married woman. With Sean Larkin? Francesco Carrozzini? G-Eazy? Quavo? No, Jeremy Dufrene.

Lana Del Rey decided to “say yes” to Dufrene, a 49-year-old gator guide and airboat captain from Louisiana. Three days before their wedding, they secured their marriage license. They officially tied the knot on Sept. 26 and shook the internet along with them. Del Rey was photographed in a long white dress and an iconic blue bow attached to her updo. There are rumors of her thrifting the wedding dress for under $400 a month before the special day.

The wedding was said to be more family-oriented. Del Rey’s father, Robert Grant, walked her down the aisles of the Des Allemandes Louisiana bayou. The venue was populated with white tents canopied over tables and chairs, along with a view of a docked boat on the water. This was the exact location where the happily married couple’s love story began.

Back in 2019, Del Rey attended one of the swamp boat tours that Dufrene was operating. She started dropping hints on social media. In March 2019, she revealed on Facebook a compilation of photos showing off her visit to Arthur’s Airboat Tours. Nonchalantly, she captioned it, “Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours x.” She was even bold enough to add that kiss at the end. Some may say they were just friends, some may say a soft launch. But was it a five-year-long soft launch?

Since then, the timeline of their relationship has yet to be confirmed. They have been rumored to be dating on and off but managed to keep it lowkey online. Until May 2024, Del Rey posted a picture with Dufrene on Instagram and captioned it, “Family w my guy.” Teasing their connection on social media stirred the pot even more.

The two were seen interlocking fingers and traveling together in August. They were seen walking together at the Leeds Festival in England, which caused summertime madness within the media about their potential relationship. It wasn’t official until after they attended Lee Foster’s (owner of Electric Lady Studios) wedding in New York City. Our girl was not shy about bringing her “guy” as a plus one, amongst other celebrity couples like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who also attended this celebration.

The newlyweds were already spotted on a date night three days after their wedding while flashing her ring to all the paparazzi. Despite some previous speculation, the LDR fanbase still had a lot to say, from speechless fans to making alligator memes. Twitter was the hotspot for these unfiltered, harsh opinions about their relationship.

The fans weren’t the only ones in shock. A few days after the couple went public, Kelli Welsh spilled her take on the wedding. You may be wondering who this random girl is. Well, she is the ex-fiancée that Dufrene was engaged to for over a decade.

“I am in shock because we were engaged for 12 years, and he got married after one month,” expressed Welsh to Daily Mail.

They split as teenagers before he married his first wife, Gina. The alligator tour guide also happens to be a father of three kids — a son and two daughters — with his ex-wife. Additionally, he has raised Welsh’s daughter as his own.

Despite all the controversy surrounding this union, some people are still supportive, including his former lover, Welsh, and her daughter, who seem to be very happy for him.

“I will say that he really does look happy with her,’ she said. ‘And she does with him, which is a good thing to see. It’s not a fake happy — he truly is in love with her,” Welsh added.

Back in 2014, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Del Rey opened up about thriving in intense relationships and having “an affinity for really good, strong, self-assured people.” Maybe Dufrene is the ordinary Southern guy she needs after all her messy relationships in the entertainment industry. Maybe she was born to dive into the swamp life and fall in love with its captain.

I mean, who wouldn’t be in love with Lana Del Rey? She’s not only a goddess but also gives such Cancer energy with this decision. While listening to any of her songs, you can tell she’s in love with love. I guess, “When you know, you know.”

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!