How To Host the Perfect Holiday Movie Night

Bored on a Friday night with nothing to do? Then this article is just the thing for you! A classic tradition for my family every year around Christmas time is to watch a Christmas movie. It brings everyone together while getting everyone into the holiday spirit as well. In this article, I’m going to give all my personal tips and tricks to having the most perfect holiday movie night ever!

Deciding on a movie

Picking out which movie to watch is arguably the hardest part of planning a movie night. You want a movie everyone can enjoy that is also on theme. Firstly, pick out the movie ahead of time, this way it doesn’t eat into your time during the night. Whenever I’ve had sleepovers with friends or movie nights with my family, sometimes it takes upwards of 30 minutes to pick out a movie everyone agrees on.

To avoid this, create a selection of three to five movies that everyone would be okay with watching. Then, send a poll out to whoever will be attending your holiday movie night and let them vote on which movie they’d like to see the most. This way, everyone can come to terms with and settle on the movie ahead of time rather than wasting half the night deciding what to watch. Some of my favorite holiday movies that I recommend for a holiday movie night are The Christmas Chronicles, The Nutcracker, and The Santa Clause. However, there are countless other holiday movies out there, so choose whichever is best for your preference and night!

snacks

What would a movie night be without snacks? And what better way to get everyone in the holiday mood than to have festive snacks? Here’s a list of different snack ideas for your night!

Holiday popcorn mix Popcorn drizzled with melted white chocolate and sprinkled with red and green candy sprinkles or mini M&Ms. Puppy Chow A no-bake snack made with Chex cereal, peanut butter, and chocolate. Hot Chocolate Add whipped cream and marshmallows for an extra festive touch. Reindeer Pretzels Mini pretzels shaped like reindeer antlers, decorated with a red M&M as the nose and candy eyes. Holiday Fruit Kabobs Skewered fruit like strawberries, grapes, pineapple, and melon, shaped into a colorful, edible Christmas tree or decorated with melted chocolate. Snowman Cheese balls It’s a cheese ball shaped like a snowman with carrot sticks for the nose and olives for the eyes and buttons! Serve with crackers. Christmas sugar cookies Soft sugar cookies in festive shapes (stars, trees, bells) and decorated with royal icing or sprinkles. Peppermint Bark Layers of dark chocolate, white chocolate, and crushed peppermint candies.

Finally, and most importantly, enjoy the night with your loved ones and have fun! Regardless of whichever movie you decide to watch or if you decide to have festive snacks or not, none of that matters as long as you cherish this time spent together. Happy Holidays!

