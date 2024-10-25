Grocery List Inspo if You Don’t Know What To Buy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Grocery shopping can sometimes be the bane of my existence, especially if I don’t know what to buy. I’ve spent one too many times cruising around trying to figure out what products I need while simultaneously planning all the meals I can cook with them. Or worse, I’ve gone shopping with no list and bought too many things I didn’t need. It’s surprisingly draining and not what most of us want to do in our free time.

The good thing about having gone through this so many times is that I’ve perfected my grocery list essentials. This is the list that never fails me every time I have to do my groceries. If you don’t know what to buy, consider using this as the base inspo, and then build what you need around this list. Girls, get ready because I’m about to hook you up!

Protein Ground beef, chicken thighs, or pork belly are the main forms of protein I usually buy per grocery shop trip. you can buy just one of the options or all three! These forms of protein are the most versatile options in terms of how many recipes you can make with them. My MVP essential is canned tuna because it's saved me from cooking a full meal many times. It's my lazy girl ingredient, but it's versatile enough for you to make pasta, salads, rice bowls, or even dips. If you want to get your necessary protein intake, but you also want to keep your meal light, trust me, tofu is the way to go! It's seriously underrated, in my opinion. For some easier protein options, consider getting eggs or yogurt! Eggs are such an essential household ingredient, and yogurt is perfect for breakfast or a healthy snack. My favorite is Greek yogurt, which often packs a great deal of protein. fruits and veggies Onions are like the Pitbull of the veggie world, a worldwide ingredient that's needed in most recipes. When was the last time you didn't need them at hand? Similar to onions, peppers are also widely used in many recipes, so it's great to have them at home. For me, avocado is that little extra touch in every meal. I love adding them as a salad topping or making a cheeky guacamole dip to eat with toast or chips. Bananas or frozen fruits are convenient options, as well. Bananas are easy to grab and are good for you, while you can use frozen fruits for smoothies, breakfast, and desserts. Compared to fresh fruits, they last longer in the freezer, so you don't have to worry about them rotting. Pantry Items Pasta and tomato sauce are a classic duo. You can make simple and easy pasta with them or use either item for other recipes. Bread makes for a quick fix when you're on the go, and rice or quinoa are good options to have as the base of a meal or to pair with your protein of choice. We can't forget about the college student must-have: Ramen. These noodles are for those days when you don't have the energy to even think about what to cook. Snacks Ice cream is a girl's best friend. For me, it's essential and a non-negotiable. On a similar note, chocolate doesn't hurt anyone to have stocked up! Granola or protein bars are perfect to grab and go when you have a morning class or to keep in your bag as a snack throughout the day. Nuts are another healthy alternative you can carry with you anywhere, especially when you're busy all day on campus. Drinks Milk is essential, especially if you like making coffee, matcha, or tea drinks. They're also good for making smoothies or for cereal. Just choose any variation of milk that you prefer! For a more guilty pleasure drink, grab a soda, juice, or sparkling water. No matter what it is, get a drink that you like as a treat because it's always nice to indulge yourself a little bit (I call that self-care).

There are so many more suggestions I could give, but we’d probably be here forever. For now, I’ll leave these essentials for a successful grocery shopping when you don’t know what to buy.

