This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As the semester picks up, balancing classes, clubs, and social life at FSU can feel like a whirlwind. But nothing sets the vibe better than the perfect playlist. Whether strolling through Landis Green or waiting for a Panda Express order at the Union, these songs will carry you through the ups and downs of student life! Check out these 10 tracks that pair perfectly with iconic moments around campus!

“Fade Into You” by Mazzy Star Picture this: you’re walking to class, the sky is overcast, and a soft drizzle begins. You’re on the stretch between Landis and Strozier, and suddenly, you feel like you’re in the opening scene of a coming-of-age movie. “Fade Into You” by Mazzy Star sets the perfect mood as you navigate the rain-soaked sidewalks. The umbrella is optional! “There is a Light That Never Goes Out” by The Smiths If you’re ever lucky enough to snag a seat in the quiet corners of Dodd Hall’s reading room, this track is your companion. The melancholic but hopeful vibe of The Smiths will have you staring out the window and pretending you’re in a ‘90s indie film as you study. “September Gurls” by Big Star Need a break from studying at Dirac? Step out for some fresh air, grab a coffee from The Sweet Shop, and pop on “September Gurls” by Big Star. It’s the kind of song that feels like the crisp fall air Florida gets occasionally. It is the perfect reset before diving back into your coding assignments! “Autumn Serenade” by John Coltrane And Johnny Hartman Catch yourself daydreaming during a lecture? Queue up “Autumn Serenade” to let Coltrane’s smooth saxophone transport you away, even if you’re stuck in a classroom. Maybe it’s not the best for focus, but it sure feels like a warm cup of cocoa on a chilly Tallahassee afternoon. “I Want Your Love” by Chic Living in a dorm means spontaneous dance breaks with your roommates, and CHIC’s “I Want Your Love” is mandatory for the soundtrack. Whether you’re in Cawthon or Broward, this song will get you and your suitemates grooving after a long day of classes. “’Tis Autumn” by Nat King Cole Trio For those moments in class where your mind starts to wander, “‘Tis Autumn” by Nat King Cole Trio pairs perfectly with staring out the window and thinking about anything but what’s on the syllabus. This classic track might even make you appreciate the rare cooler days we get in Florida’s version of autumn. “There She Goes” by The La’s Getting ready for the day, whether for class, a Market Wednesday spree, or a chill hangout on College Avenue, starts with a good vibe. “There She Goes” is the perfect song to play as you’re putting the finishing touches on your look. With this song, your day is guaranteed to be a good one — especially if you’re starting it with brunch at Madison Social. “Love is Everywhere I Go” by Sam Phillips When you’re walking through the busy streets near College Town, the line “love is everywhere I go” feels extra fitting. FSU’s sense of community is unbeatable, and with this track in your ears, the campus becomes the soundtrack of your own feel-good indie movie. “Nomad” by Clairo “Nomad” is the ultimate late-night study session companion. Whether cramming a final at Strozier or tackling a group project at the Innovation Hub, this chill track helps keep your energy calm and focused. It’s perfect for a long night! “Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve?)” by Buzzcocks The chaos of the Union during lunchtime can be overwhelming, but “Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve?)” will help drown out the noise. While you wait for your Panda Express or Pollo Tropical order, this punk anthem can keep you entertained and distracted from the lunchtime rush around you.

These 10 tracks pair perfectly with any and every moment you may have around campus! The fall season at FSU is absolutely gorgeous and deserves an excellent playlist to go with it! Hopefully, I’ve inspired you to listen to some of these great songs and maybe even add them to your fall playlist!

