How I Plan To Stay Productive This Summer

With summer approaching, I’ve been trying to build my bucket list for my first summer after college graduation. My goal is to stay active and do things I like. I plan to enjoy my summer and stay productive. In an effort to avoid getting lazy, I have a plan to keep myself busy with activities I enjoy.

Read

Now that I have the time to myself, I plan to read through my never-ending TBR — or at least make a dent in it. I have the habit of promising not to buy any new books until I get through the many I already have. Then I walk into a bookstore and see something new that captures my attention, and I somehow leave with an arm full of books! My bookcase doesn’t thank me, but I plan to do better and read the books already on it.

Exercise Consistently

I know this sounds like a New Year’s Resolution, but hear me out. Now that I’m done with school and the tons of assignments I had to get through, I can take the time that I used to spend in classrooms and use that time to work on myself. I hope to commit to something for my betterment and continue to push myself to become a better version of myself. I want to make time for myself, and I’m committed to staying physically active.

Go to the Pool

This summer is all about staying cool while being active, so what better way to do that than by swimming in the pool? While this goes hand-in-hand with exercising, I want swimming to be its own thing that I do more frequently. Bringing a book, my SPF 50, and a towel, I’ll lay out by my apartment pool before jumping in to cool down. I want the water to cool me down as I swim laps and relax with the sun, keeping my face warm.

Explore the Surrounding Area

As someone who spent the first two years of college close to home, I’m interested in exploring neighboring cities and Tallahassee. Seeing museums and traveling to local businesses I’ve yet to discover will allow me to learn the history of different towns within close proximity. I want to get in my car and learn about a new restaurant or local history before coming home every day. I don’t want to give my money to any big chain restaurants or shops when I can find almost anything I need from someone local.

Spend Time With Friends

Now that I’m not swamped with assignments and papers to write, I’m going to make the time to go see friends I’ve neglected this past semester. With clashing schedules and an endless parade of work stopping us from seeing each other, I’m looking forward to picnics and living in the moment. When I go home, I’ll be able to see old friends, and we’ll finally be able to spend our time together like we planned. It doesn’t matter what you do as long as you do it in good company, and that’s exactly what I plan to do.

As I build my summer bucket list, I want to keep productivity at the forefront of my mind as I de-stress from the semester. I want to keep this forward momentum as I wait in limbo for the next big thing to happen and, more importantly, be ready for it when it comes.

