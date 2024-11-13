This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As fall sweeps in with cozy vibes and pumpkin spice lattes, book lovers are buzzing about the season’s hottest new releases. This autumn’s book lineup is stacked with everything from magical romances to pulse-pounding thrillers.

Below, we spotlight some of the most exciting reads coming soon to your local bookstore. Whether you’re a die-hard thriller fan or craving a festive holiday romance, this list has something to keep you entertained through the cool months. Get ready to add these to your “must-read” pile and make your autumn reading even more delightful.

Magical Tales and Fantasy Worlds

For fans of dark magic and fantasy, this season’s lineup will enchant you. Hexed by Emily McIntire promises a haunting dive into the world of love spells and forbidden magic. If you’re seeking an escape into a realm of danger and wonder, Skyshade by Alex Aster delivers an unforgettable fantasy experience filled with gripping twists, imaginative world-building, and complex characters. This tale will captivate anyone who enjoys a mix of high-stakes adventure and rich storytelling.

Festive Holiday Escapes

Looking ahead to the holiday season, the Under the Mistletoe series brings festive magic and romance to life, featuring top authors like Ali Hazelwood and Tessa Bailey. These steamy, heartwarming stories are perfect for getting into the holiday spirit and might just inspire an early start to your holiday celebrations.

Whether you’re looking for a sweet, romantic escape or an emotionally charged love story, this series will transport you to the cozy corners of holiday romance. The series promises to capture the essence of the season, filled with love, laughter, and holiday magic.

Heartfelt Romances and Modern Love Stories

If cozy romances are more your speed, The Courting of Bristol Keats by Mary E. Pearson is a charming tale that blends humor, warmth, and autumn ambiance for an irresistible fall love story. Pearson’s clever writing and relatable characters offer a perfect blend of romance and wit, making it a great choice for curling up during chilly evenings.

For something with a modern twist, Pickleballers by Ilana Long takes readers on a comedic adventure through the ups and downs of the pickleball world. Long’s fresh take on sports and love is a perfect light-hearted read for anyone looking to relax and laugh. This novel offers a fun, unique perspective on love and relationships, making it a must-read for those who enjoy quirky and engaging characters.

Thrills, Mysteries, and Twisted Tales

For those who crave suspense, Games Untold by Jennifer Lynn Barnes is the fifth installment of her bestselling series. This book is filled with family secrets, high-stakes mysteries, and jaw-dropping twists.

Barnes’ fans won’t want to miss this thrilling continuation. And if you’re a fan of modern retellings, Puck and Prejudice by Lia Riley spins a classic Austen tale with a refreshing athletic twist, offering a unique mix of charm, wit, and romantic tension. Riley’s take on the beloved story is full of surprises and will appeal to readers who enjoy fresh perspectives on classic tales.

With these diverse options, you’ll be ready to turn a crisp fall day into a memorable reading experience. So, brew a cup of something warm, find a comfy spot, and dive into these new fall reads!

