Emily Henry’s New Book ‘Funny Story’ Is Coming Out Just in Time for Summer

Whenever I’m asked who my favorite author is, the answer is the same every time: the wonderful and charming Emily Henry. Imagine reading a book that feels like a hug from your best friend. That’s how it feels to get wrapped up in one of Henry’s novels.

Henry’s new book Funny Story is coming out at the end of this month, and I couldn’t be more excited. As an avid reader of all her work (I’m still chasing the feeling I got after reading Beach Read for the first time), I’m on the edge of my seat waiting for her newest story.

If you’ve never had the pleasure of reading anything by Henry, let me catch you up. Her contemporary romance novels are vastly different. They all manage to be witty, charming, and absolutely heart-melting to read. She writes characters with such depth and personality that you feel like you actually know them — at least I do. And don’t be fooled by the cartoon covers: Her books contain real stories of pain, loss, and undeniable true love.

Her newest release Funny Story follows Daphne, a children’s librarian recently dumped by her fiancé Peter (after he realized he was in love with his childhood best friend — so classic). Daphne chooses to start over with her new roommate, the aforementioned childhood best friend’s ex-fiancé. Equally heartbroken, the pair start posting purposefully deceitful images together to convince everybody they’re over their former lovers. But it’s all fake of course. Right?

Fake dating and forced proximity tropes? Two heartbroken lovers attempting to assuage their pain? I know what you’re thinking: How could this messy living situation possibly resolve itself? Let me assure you — I’m desperate to find out.

Scheduled to come out on April 23, Funny Story’s release is just in time for a lot of university classes to be wrapping up, and the long-awaited summer breaks to begin. There’s no better time to start your Emily Henry reading journey than when the weight of classwork has been lifted off your shoulders. Summertime is also a popular time for college students to take a break from chemistry lectures and boring homework assignments to travel. And what’s a vacation without a good book to bring along? If you’re looking for your next five-star plane, train, or boat read, Henry is the author to check out.

If you can’t wait until then to start reading one of her books (and I couldn’t blame you, I’m on my fifth re-read of Beach Read myself), then I highly encourage you to check out her other books here. If you’re a fan of contemporary romance and want to get lost in a beautiful story, look no further! You’re in the right place!

From personal experience, I’ve found that her books are best enjoyed lying in the sand on a beach somewhere, soaking in both the sun and a great new read. But regardless of where you’re vacationing this summer, I would highly recommend picking up an Emily Henry book to accompany your travels.

