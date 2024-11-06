Eat Around the World With These 5 Tallahassee Restaurants

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I wouldn’t consider myself an adventurous eater, but when I moved to Tallahassee, I realized how many different cuisines are a part of my staple diet. Coming from Tampa, where I had my pick of virtually every different cooking style and dish from around the world, things were a little tricky when I first moved here.

I didn’t even know where many grocery stores were, so I definitely didn’t know where the best restaurants were. And in my experience, the hole-in-the-wall family businesses were always the best, so how was I supposed to find those here?

A couple of years of trial and error leads me to say that I can confidently find some of the best international cuisine in Tallahassee. Move over, Mr. Roboto; you’ve got some competition now.

The Philippines: Real Sarap View this post on Instagram A post shared by Real Sarap Inc. (@realsarapinc) Starting with a restaurant on Tennessee Street shows that you don’t have to be far from home to expand your pallet. Whenever you’re in the mood for something sweet, savory, or sometimes even sour, I suggest you consider Real Sarap. Their Filipino cuisine won’t disappoint you, from their adobo chicken to their many different forms of pork to traditional soups. I mean, they even use real calamansi in their meals! Turkey: 64 Tally Gyro & Kebabs I had never had Turkish food before a little over a year ago. But now that I have, I’m a goner. I honestly don’t know why it took me so long to try Turkish food, knowing how much I love Greek food. So, if you’re the same way, I suggest you check out this restaurant. If you’re in the mood for a classic gyro, some homemade hummus, or a traditional Turkish meal, you must stop by 64 Tally. And please treat yourself to one of their baklavas the next time you’re in the mood for something sweet! India: Aaru’s Multicuisine Restaurant View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaru’s (@aarus_multicuisine) I will proudly label myself a butter chicken and garlic naan connoisseur. Something about Indian food sits right with me. It’s always flavorful, filling, made with good ingredients, and relatively cheap considering the serving sizes. And don’t get me started on the fact that eating it with your hands is acceptable! So, when I found Aaru’s, it felt like a hole in my heart had been filled with curry and rice. Their traditional menu items are always fresh, authentic meals. They have any plate you could dream of, including sampler platters to expand your palette, daily lunch specials, and even personal all-you-can-eat buffet platters. If none of those options float your boat, try the other side of their menu, uniquely fused with Indo-Chinese flavors. A restaurant where I can get a hot and sour soup as my appetizer and lamb rogan josh as my main course will rank highly on this list. Korea: Kami Poke Korean Kitchen View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kami Poke Korean Restaurant (@kamipokekoreanrestaurant) Whether you’re a sushi, ramen, poke bowl, or Korean street food fanatic, you’ll love this place! Kami Poke has so many options, and they can make Poke however you want! Their menu has the most flavorful and authentic options, including gluten-free and vegan meals, which have never left me disappointed. Not to mention, they have a sushi lunch special that runs during the week, and it’s a bargain! Italy: Bella Bella Bella Bella is no Olive Garden or Carrabba’s. Their menu options are classic, diverse, and some of the best food I’ve ever tasted at an Italian restaurant. They don’t just have pasta; their incredible flavors extend to fresh seafood, delicious soups, and “bubble bread.” This is also a vegetarian-friendly restaurant, with many of its meals taking the traditional route and including eggplants as the show’s star. Whenever I have friends and family in town, I always bring them to Bella Bella. We always have a hard time choosing what to order there because everything looks and tastes so good! After returning from spending my summer semester in Florence in August, I believe that Bella Bella is the closest American substitute for the Tuscan food I dined on a couple of months ago.

I’m so appreciative and curious about different cultures’ cuisines, and expanding my horizons regarding food has been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. As a college student, it almost feels like it’s my job to find and know where all the best takeout options are.

You might not like everything they have at these restaurants, but every palette has something for everyone. Starting with this list of restaurants can help you learn what those foods are for you!

